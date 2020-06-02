YDX Innovation Corp.: Note of Correction on Stock Options from previous News Release

VANCOUVER, B.C. / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2020 / YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV:YDX)(OTC PINK:YDRMF)(FSE:A2PB03) ("YDX" or the "Company"), would like to announce a correction of part of the previously announced news release titled: "YDX Innovation announces Joint Venture with VancouVR Ventures Corp." published today, June 1st, 2020.

The Company would like to correct and clarify that 1,100,000 stock options were granted, at an exercise price of $0.17 to directors, officers, advisors, and consultants of the Company pursuant to its Rolling Stock Option Plan and not 11,000,000 as announced. The term of the options will be 3 years.

The Company would like to apologize for any inconvenience caused by the typo and thank everyone for the understanding in this correction.

About YDX Innovation

YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV-YDX :: www.ydxinnovation.com) is a technology company that develops products and services and is an expert in immersive technologies like Augmented and Virtual Reality, eSports events and Interactive Exhibitions under the following four divisions:

Arkave VR Arena - https://sales.arkavevr.com/ - a gaming platform that brings the most immersive Virtual Reality experience to Location-Based venues with a highly scalable business model. Developed as an all-in-one gamers haven featuring state-of-the-art free room tech right down to the most nostalgic gaming systems.

YDreams Global - www.ydreamsglobal.com - have developed over 1,300 interactive experiences for clients all over the world such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

BEAT Gaming - www.beat.gl -Founded in 2011, BEAT Gaming is an experienced Canadian esports company that has organized internationally recognized events such as the Dota 2, Overwatch and PUBG BEAT Invitational. Since its creation, BEAT has organized over 30 professional and semi-pro esports events, which have reached over 40 million views globally.

Game On Festival - www.gameonfestival.com - is an interactive entertainment event that celebrates the video game universe. Designed for gamers, families and fans of all ages, this Festival is a fusion of culture, entertainment and fun through Interactive Exhibits, Game Arenas, eSports Tournaments, high impact collective experiences, among other fun activities, all brought together in one large exhibition-style event.

More Information:

Daniel Japiassu

Director and CEO

dj@ydx.rocks

(604) 704-6466

contact@ydxinnovation.com | www.ydxinnovation.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal

Disclaimer

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, without limitation: the closing of the Transaction; and the Company obtaining all consents and TSXV approvals in order to close. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Company's statements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of the Company's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding the Transaction, including: that the Company's assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; adverse market conditions; the inability of YDX to complete the Transaction on the terms announced or at all; the inability of YDX to finance any necessary costs associated with the Transaction; risks relating to the satisfaction of the conditions to closing the Transaction; that future results may vary from historical results; and that market conditions or competition may affect the outcome of the Transaction and the business. Except as required by securities law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

