Lange Group to Host Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2020 / Lange Group, this morning announced that the companies' annual 2020 meeting between shareholders has been converted to an online virtual meeting amid current public meeting restrictions travel bans, and health concerns related to the current COVID-19 Pandemic.



As announced earlier this year, the companies' annual meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 16th 2020 at 4.00pm (Hong Kong Standard Time) however shareholders will only be able to partake in the meeting in a virtual capacity. Lange Group has carefully created and designed the meeting's format to ensure that all shareholders are equally able to access the same opportunities as they would have in a physical meeting, utilizing advanced online tools to ensure shareholder access and participation throughout the meeting. Further Information about how the annual meeting will work, and how shareholders can get involved is provided below.



Access to the virtual meeting.

The virtual meeting is set to begin promptly at 4.00pm (Hong Kong Standard Time). Online access to the virtual meeting will open 45 minutes prior to the start of the annual meeting, which will allow all attendees to log in to their accounts and test their devices' audio and visual apparatus. Shareholders will receive an Email with their designated log in details 3-5 days prior to the event, allowing adequate time to rectify any log in issues.

Log-in Instructions.

All shareholders who are eligible to attend the Annual Meeting will be contacted by phone or Email over the next 5 business days, to register their interest in joining their virtual meeting. After this time you will receive a full rundown and information package alongside your log in details to your Email.

Submitting Questions for the Annual Meeting . Questions regarding any topic that will be discussed in the meeting, may be submitted during the registration process, or by email at least 3 business days before the event.

Technical Assistance . If you require technical assistance to ensure that your hardware is correctly working prior to the Annual Meeting, you can contact our support center by e-mailing: admin@langegroup.com . © 2020 Lange Group. All rights reserved.

Lange Group are one of Asia's leading independent full-service international brokerage houses with offices located in Hong Kong and Tokyo. They offer each of their clients a fully comprehensive array of margin funding, brokering and advisory services alongside financial analysis of companies and individuals. Lange Group has always firmly believed that the first priority when it comes to their clients should be to meet their needs and goals. To achieve this, they ensure that when constructing your portfolio with them, that it is designed with you in mind.

