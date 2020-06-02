Anzeige
02.06.2020
WKN: A2P0WJ ISIN: CA13683D1087 
02.06.2020
CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. Appoints Tyrone Ross Jr. As Vice President Communications

This news release is not for distribution or dissemination in the United States of America

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2020 / CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (CSE:CNFA) (the "Company" or "CanaFarma") is pleased to announce the appointment of Tyrone Ross Jr. as its Vice President Communications.

In his position as Vice President Communications, Mr Ross will play a key role in helping to deliver CanaFarma's message to both investors and customers. CanaFarma is a full-service company operating in the hemp industry offering a full range of hemp-related products and services to the consumer wellness market. As such there is a great deal of information to be shared with the investor and customer communities and Mr. Ross will play an important part in delivering the Company's message.

Tyrone Ross is the founder and CEO of 401stc (www.401.run), an early-stage company advisor, entrepreneur and financial consultant. Investment News recognized him as one of the "40 under 40" (1), and Wealth Management.com described him as one of the top 10 advisors set to change the industry in 2019(2). Planning.com named him one of the "20 people who will change wealth management in 2020"(3).

David Lonsdale, CEO of CanaFarma said, "We are very pleased to welcome Tyrone to the CanaFarma team. He is an exceptionally talented individual who will help significantly in communicating the Company's message".

About CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp.

CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. is a full-service company operating in the hemp industry offering a full range of hemp-related products and services to the consumer wellness market. These products and services include growing top-quality hemp, hemp-processing services, and offering hemp-based products to consumers utilizing a well-established direct-to-consumer marketing approach.

References:

  1. https://www.investmentnews.com/40-under-40-awards-archive-2019
  2. https://www.wealthmanagement.com/people/ten-watch-2019-0
  3. https://www.financial-planning.com/list/20-people-who-will-change-wealth-management-in-2020

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

David Lonsdale
Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (214) 704-7942
Email: david@canafarmacorp.com

SOURCE: CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/592011/CanaFarma-Hemp-Products-Corp-Appoints-Tyrone-Ross-Jr-As-Vice-President-Communications

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
