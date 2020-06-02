CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. Appoints Tyrone Ross Jr. As Vice President Communications

This news release is not for distribution or dissemination in the United States of America

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2020 / CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (CSE:CNFA) (the "Company" or "CanaFarma") is pleased to announce the appointment of Tyrone Ross Jr. as its Vice President Communications.

In his position as Vice President Communications, Mr Ross will play a key role in helping to deliver CanaFarma's message to both investors and customers. CanaFarma is a full-service company operating in the hemp industry offering a full range of hemp-related products and services to the consumer wellness market. As such there is a great deal of information to be shared with the investor and customer communities and Mr. Ross will play an important part in delivering the Company's message.

Tyrone Ross is the founder and CEO of 401stc (www.401.run), an early-stage company advisor, entrepreneur and financial consultant. Investment News recognized him as one of the "40 under 40" (1), and Wealth Management.com described him as one of the top 10 advisors set to change the industry in 2019(2). Planning.com named him one of the "20 people who will change wealth management in 2020"(3).

David Lonsdale, CEO of CanaFarma said, "We are very pleased to welcome Tyrone to the CanaFarma team. He is an exceptionally talented individual who will help significantly in communicating the Company's message".

About CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp.

CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. is a full-service company operating in the hemp industry offering a full range of hemp-related products and services to the consumer wellness market. These products and services include growing top-quality hemp, hemp-processing services, and offering hemp-based products to consumers utilizing a well-established direct-to-consumer marketing approach.

