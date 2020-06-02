Media Central Corporation Inc.: Media Central Launches ECentralSports As Video Game Ad Spending Doubles

Publishing house continues to expand its influential audience through content diversification and targeting global emerging markets

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2020 / Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE:FLYY)(FSE:3AT) ("MediaCentral" or the "Company") today announced the launch of its latest original digital media platform, ECentralSports.com ("ECentralSports" or "ECentral"). ECentralSports is a dynamic digital destination for ESports fans in search of the latest in news, competitive gaming coverage, analysis, events, lifestyle features and gaming culture. With a strong focus on covering cultural, artistic and social subjects from deep within the esports world, ECentral provides the ultimate insider guide to the burgeoning industry.

ECentralSports is set to capitalize on the global gaming and ESports phenomenon, a market currently estimated at US $148.8 billion2 and growing. From January to March 2020, consumer spending on video games reached $10.86 billion in the U.S. alone, an increase of 9 per cent compared to the same period last year3. Another study done by MediaRadar found that ad spending in the gaming category has increased by nearly 55 per cent from January 2020 to April 2020 alone1, demonstrating an acknowledged shift in media consumption.

"The world of ESports has grown into a massive industry, one with its own hierarchy of superstars. If the past few months have shown us anything-with ESports stepping up to fill the void left by the absence of pro hockey, auto racing, and other traditional sporting events-it's that the potential audience for this is bigger than anyone ever thought. This global phenomenon reaches beyond the gaming community and into mainstream pop culture as a whole," said newly minted ECentralSports editor John Lucas, a former editor at the Straight. "This is an exciting moment, and ECentralSports is well positioned to become a go-to information hub for ESports fans."

ECentralSports will offer gaming fans the latest information on industry updates, insights from experts, virtual event access, stats. The site will also offer local experience guides providing fans news around local events and activities. Daily coverage includes up-to-date news, commentary, and Twitch streams from the worlds of Overwatch, PUBG, League of Legends, Fortnite, Dota 2, Valorant, Rainbow Six Siege, CS:GO, and more.

ECentralSports is the second original digital platform conceived by MediaCentral, following the 2019 fall launch of Canncentral.com, a digital cannabis lifestyle publication. The Company also owns iconic alternative publications Toronto's NOW Magazine ("NOW" or "NOW Magazine") and Vancouver's Georgia Straight ("the Straight"), after acquiring both titles over the last six months. Collectively, MediaCentral reaches 6.5 million engaged consumers across Canada and the Company plans to leverage this audience to build ECentralSports.

"We launched MediaCentral with an aggressive plan to produce and acquire high-quality publications with the ambition of consolidating, digitizing and monetizing an audience of over 100 million influential readers across North America," said Brian Kalish, CEO of MediaCentral. "ECentralSports.com is a natural extension of our current roster, as we look to exploit trending niche markets to drive audience growth and attract significant advertising dollars. Our team has already initiated steps to drive traffic to ECentralSports by integrating the platform with our existing titles, tapping into our influential audience of 6.5 million Canadians. This opens immediate opportunities to monetize the channel by offering integrated marketing solutions to the major players the global gaming market."

