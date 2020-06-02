Orion Oyj: 520,144 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 2 JUNE 2020 at 9.10 EEST



520,144 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

In accordance with Section 3 of the Articles of Association of Orion Corporation, 520,144 A shares have been converted into 520,144 B shares. The conversion has been entered into the Trade Register on 2 June 2020.

The total number of shares in Orion Corporation is 141,257,828 which, after the conversion, consists of 35,507,125 A shares and 105,750,703 B shares. The number of votes of the company's shares is after the conversion 815,893,203.

