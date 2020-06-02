EXCHANGE NOTICE, JUNE 02, 2020 SHARES ORION OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION A total of 520,144 A-shares converted into B-shares will be traded together with the old B-shares of Orion Oyj as of June 03, 2020. Identifiers of Orion Oyj's share: Trading code:ORNAV ISIN code: FI0009014369 Orderbook id: 35362 Number of shares: 35,507,125 Trading code: ORNBV ISIN code: FI0009014377 Orderbook id: 35363 Number of shares: 105,750,703 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260