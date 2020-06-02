OBBI Solutions Launch Free Online Platform for Businesses to Help Staff Get Back to Work Safely

- Northern Ireland based company uses multi award winning platform to develop and launch new online platform, OBBI Lite which specifically helps employees get back to work safely and effectively

- Business leaders already hailing OBBI Lite as 'comprehensive and extremely useful'

BELFAST, Northern Ireland, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OBBI Solutions, an multi award-winning, Northern Ireland based IT company has launched an online platform which can help employers who need to re-open their businesses but are concerned about the consequences of doing so.

The company is launching 'OBBI Lite" which specifically and exclusively deals with the challenges of restarting business after Covid-19. The company is giving OBBI Lite away for free to employers to offer immediate help in getting staff back to work safely and effectively.

OBBI's Chief Technical Officer, John Paul McCorley said the platform is available to employers with between 100 to 1500 members of staff.

"The original OBBI platform was designed to allow employers to perform a range of essential business tasks, including On-boarding of new staff, Training and Compliance. Now OBBI Lite allows employers to bring their staff back to work with confidence by helping them distribute, manage and digitally sign off new policies and procedures around Covid-19, helping to stay compliant with new rules and regulations. The platform offers practical information on handwashing, PPE use, social distancing, health screening and working practises. Employees can be continuously tested on those regulations as well as complete daily Covid pre checks, so they understand what is required to work safely."

He continued,

"It brings together details of government restrictions, regulations and forward plans, as well as details from representative organisations in the Manufacturing, Food Processing and Construction industries. We are offering OBBI Lite for free which will host standard guidance and checks which we believe will be an indispensable tool for companies. However, we recognise that many companies will want to upload, distribute, and have teams sign off their own policies, procedures and check lists, which can be done at a nominal fee."

"OBBI Lite users will get access to pre-loaded Covid safety content for all staff who can then validate that they have seen it whilst testing for both learning and competence. This is all accessible from anywhere in the world, at any time and from any web-enabled device such as a mobile phone or tablet."

Each employee will have their own Covid portal which can be accessed through any device including their own smart phone or tablet which enables staff to remotely and safely get training and be kept informed whilst managers and supervisors can monitor the fact that their staff are adhering to the regulations. This offers assurance to both staff and employers that everything feasible is being done to maintain a safe and efficient working environment.

You can register your interest for the Obbi Lite platform at www.obbisolutions.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1175252/Team_OBBI.jpg

For further information contact Barry Turley on +44(0)7734-256-318