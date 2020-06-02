HopDoc and Transact Bank's European Affiliate Team Up to Offer Free Telemedicine Platform to all UK Doctors

NASHVILLE, Tennessee and DENVER, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hopdoc, a telemedicine startup, and Transact Bank N.A., a bank focused on fintech and payment processor, are teaming up with Transact Pro, the bank's European affiliate, to deliver a friendly, secure and compliant telehealth platform to physicians in the UK so that they can easily continue to meet with patients amidst social distancing practices. Transact Pro will provide the necessary processing technology to facilitate local and cross-border online payments.

Hopdoc launched its HIPPA-compliant telemed solution in the US in early April and is now introducing it in the UK to provide doctors the tools they need to keep their patients and their practices healthy. It is free to independent doctors and clinics during the Covid-19 crisis, and providers can register at www.hopdoc.com .

"Amid Covid-19 fears, patients are turning to virtual care options," said John Leu, CEO of Hopdoc. "Most current telemedicine platforms connect patients with a new doctor each visit, but Hopdoc, on the other hand, preserves the established patient-physician relationship by providing medical practices with a free platform to treat their patients virtually.

"We're excited to bring our global reach and payments expertise to Hopdoc's innovative solution, so that patients can continue to see their trusted physicians virtually," said Mark Moskvin, CEO of Transact Bank.

Hopdoc's secure system runs in the cloud and is accessible on any device with a browser. Transact Pro's gateway seamlessly integrates with the Hopdoc platform, allowing simple oneclick billing and payments. Advanced features like recurring payments permit patients to pay over time by securely storing customer and credit card details.

About Hopdoc

Hopdoc is a Nashville-based telemedicine startup that offers physicians of all specialties a userfriendly, web-based platform to support all telehealth needs. The company is backed and built by renowned web and software developer DevDigital.

About Transact Bank N.A.

Transact Bank N.A. (formerly Colorado National Bank) is the first US national bank aiming to focus solely on payment processing and card issuing businesses, domestically and crossborder. The acquisition of Colorado National Bank was completed in August 2018, marking it as the first US national bank to be acquired by Fintech entrepreneurs. The bank is an affiliate of Transact Pro, a European-based financial institution and gateway provider.

Media Contacts:

Hopdoc

Susanna Hamner

(415) 515-0849

susannah@hopdoc.com

Transact Bank

Michelle Wagner

770-331-7010

mwagner@transactbank.com