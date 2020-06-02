Vow ASA: Vow subsidiary with contract in Italy for sterilization of medical herbs

Vow's subsidiary ETIA has been awarded a Euro 0.7 million contract in Italy with its technology Safesteril to sterilize and debacterize medical herbs.

The ETIA Safesteril is an innovative steam sterilization process for spices, herbs, dehydrated vegetables, food, and other pharmaceutical ingredients.

With growing health awareness and worldwide medical plants market expansion, the volume for medical herbs corresponds to an addressable market potential of around 300 to 400 Safesteril machines.

"This is the second contract for ETIA in the last few days totaling more than Euro 3 million. I'm thrilled to experience such diversified demand in many industries driven by health safety and environmental sustainability": says Henrik Badin, CEO Vow ASA, in a statement.

