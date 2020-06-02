Aroundtown SA (IRSH) Aroundtown SA announces share buy-back Program, supported by successful sale of assets and final composition of management body following merger with TLG 02-Jun-2020 / 08:56 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS* *AROUNDTOWN ANNOUNCES SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM, SUPPORTED BY SUCCESSFUL SALE OF ASSETS AND FINAL COMPOSITION OF MANAGEMENT BODY FOLLOWING MERGER WITH TLG* _02 June 2020._ Aroundtown ('the Company' or 'AT') resolved today a share buy-back program for its own shares with a volume of up to 120 million shares (this equals 8.9% of total shares carrying voting rights for a total purchase price of up to EUR 500 million. The buy-back program will begin on June 3, 2020 and until December 31, 2020. The share buy-back program follows the shareholder authorization received during the OGM in the beginning of May 2020 and the board of directors' decision to benefit from the significant share price discount to the underlying net asset value and current operational performance of Aroundtown. Further, year-to-date the Company has signed EUR 400 million of disposals of non-core and/or mature properties, of which EUR 220 million have been completed. The successful disposals were carried through several deals and follow AT's ongoing strategy to dispose mature assets, which potential has been mainly lifted, as well as non-core assets which lie outside of the Company's focus locations and asset types. The disposals were made at book value and enable the Company to benefit from the very large arbitrage between the disposal price and the current price of Aroundtown's share, supporting the rational of the share buyback. The disposals were carried at a multiple of 19x and included 30% of properties for development, 45% office and 25% retail and hotel properties. The properties are located in Germany and in the Netherlands. Following the completion of the merger with TLG, Aroundtown finalized the decision for the members of the Management Body of Aroundtown, which will come into force during the second half of 2020. The Management Body will include 5 members and consist of Mr. Shmuel Mayo as CEO, Mr. Eyal Ben-David as CFO, Mr. Barak Bar-Hen as COO (and Co-CEO), Mr. Oschrie Massatschi as CCMO (Chief Capital Markets Officer) and Mr. Klaus Krägel as CDO (Chief Development Officer). Mr. Andrew Wallis has resigned from his position as Deputy CEO and Aroundtown thanks him for his successful tenor and wishes him good luck in his future endeavors. Following Mr. Massatschi's nomination as CCMO, he will resign his duties as member of the board of directors. The Board of Directors will then consist of 6 members of which 3 are independent directors. *About the Company* Aroundtown SA (symbol: AT1), trading on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is the largest listed and highest rated (BBB+ by S&P) German commercial real estate company. Aroundtown invests in income generating quality properties with value-add potential in central locations in top tier European cities mainly in Germany/NL. Aroundtown SA (ISIN: LU1673108939) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) established under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés, Luxembourg) under number B217868, having its registered office at 40, Rue du Curé, L-1368 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. *Contact * Timothy Wright T: +352 285 7741 E: info@aroundtown.de www.aroundtown.de 