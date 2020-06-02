FY20 started well, with value share gains in GB, Ireland and Brazil. As expected, lockdown has affected out-of-home and on-the-go consumption in particular. Conversely, sales of at-home consumption packs have increased significantly, thus leading to an adverse mix effect. GB and Ireland have been the most affected markets for Britvic, as they have a greater exposure to the out-of-home channel. The company is maintaining its guidance of a likely monthly impact from the COVID-19 pandemic of £12-18m adjusted EBIT, though its scenarios seem very conservative.

