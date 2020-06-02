Verkada Announces Partnership with Distology to Accelerate Cloud-Based Security Expansion into UK and Ireland

LONDON, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada Inc., the global leader in cloud-based physical security, and Distology today announced a strategic partnership to drive adoption of Verkada's hybrid cloud video security and access control systems within the UK and Ireland via Verkada channel partners.

Since launching in the UK, Verkada has seen tremendous traction with customers across industries, including Bath Spa University, GAIL's Bakery, and Border Biscuits. Verkada has extended its global infrastructure to the UK, including a dedicated HQ and logistics hub located centrally located in London, as well as a regional AWS data centre in Ireland. With Distology, Verkada adds a leading distribution network to reach new growth opportunities with leading resellers.

"As we sell exclusively through channel partners, they are the foundation of our success," shared Edoardo Cannarsa, Head of EMEA Channel Sales at Verkada. "As we expand globally, partnerships with leading distributors like Distology will allow us to more effectively support our existing UK and Ireland reseller network. At the same time, we're accelerating new VAR enthusiasm and enrollment while ensuring our customers receive the quality and best-in-class experience we strive to deliver."

Verkada joins a list of existing Distology vendor partners, including security leaders such as Okta and Yubico. By adding Verkada, Distology continues to build its list of best-in-class security vendors.

"Whilst there is a constant emphasis on the importance of IT security, physical security has too become a critical need for organisations, and we're proud to be offering Verkada as our solution." said Stephen Rowlands, Sales Director for Distology.

"Companies have a responsibility to keep their employees, customers and property safe, and if you're one of the many businesses with multiple locations to manage, a solution that can be managed remotely is key for centralizing the responsibility of physical security management within an organization."

"Verkada offers a true security-focused product unlike any other, and I have no doubt we'll see extremely high adoption rates of this product across the UK&I over the coming months."

Since introducing its hybrid cloud video security solution in 2017, Verkada has transformed the way 3,000-plus organisations across all industries manage and scale their security-focused operations. Built on industry-leading computer vision and edge-based technology, Verkada cameras analyze events in real-time to provide users with actionable, powerful insights to simplify and speed up investigations.

For additional information, please visit the Distology website at www.distology.com or call 0161 914 7798.

About Verkada's Partner Program

The Verkada Partner Program enables resellers, installers, and integrators to grow their businesses with Verkada's intelligent, cloud-based video security and access control technology. Verkada implemented a two-tier distribution strategy to support new international customers and partners through the Verkada Partner Program. Resellers who join Verkada's Partner Program are able to work with Distology throughout the UK & Ireland.

For more information:

London - UK HQ

91-93 Great Eastern St Suite 3,

Shoreditch, London EC2A 3HZ, UK

Local: +44 (20) 30486050

Toll-Free: 0808 196 2600

Contact Sales: uk-sales@verkada.com

Website: verkada.co.uk

About Verkada

Verkada is the leader in cloud-based enterprise video security. Verkada combines on-site hardware with an all-in-one hosted software platform to provide customers with a real-time view into every part of their organisation. Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada is virtually effortless to install, maintain, and manage. Backed by an industry-leading 10-year warranty, Verkada empowers thousands of organisations with the latest security technology without the worry of management overhead or unpredictable costs over time. For more information please visit verkada.co.uk

About Distology

Distology is a Market Enabler and offers true value for the distribution of disruptive IT Security solutions.

Distology represents innovative and exciting technology that strives to excite and inspire their reseller network. Their ethos is based on trust, relationships, energy and drive and offers end to end support in the full sales cycle providing vendor quality technical and commercial resources.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1175385/Verkada_CD61Ext_Details1.jpg