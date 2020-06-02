Alger Expands Active Growth Equity Opportunities for U.K. Investors with GBP Share Class

NEW YORK, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alger Management, Ltd. (together with its affiliates, "Alger") is pleased to announce the availability of four Alger SICAV sub-funds denominated in Great British Pounds ("GBP") for investors in the U.K.

The Alger American Asset Growth Fund, Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund, Alger Emerging Markets Fund, and Alger Dynamic Opportunities Fund will be available in Class G shares, which are denominated in GBP, on 1 July 2020. All of Alger's portfolios are supported by an analyst-driven investment process, which is built on original, bottom-up, fundamental research to find high-conviction ideas.

"Alger has provided asset management capabilities in the United Kingdom and Europe for over two decades and opened our London-based office in 2014," said Jim Tambone, Executive Vice President and Chief Distribution Officer at Alger. "We currently manage more than $1.3 billion in assets for our international clients and we are happy to provide expanded investment options for our clients in the U.K."

The Alger American Asset Growth Fund primarily invests in U.S. large cap stocks and is managed by Patrick Kelly, CFA, and Dr. Ankur Crawford. The Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund primarily invests in U.S. small and mid cap stocks. The sub-fund is managed by three experienced portfolio managers at Weatherbie Capital, LLC ("Weatherbie Capital"), including Matt Weatherbie, CFA, George Dai, Ph.D., and Josh Bennett, CFA.

The Alger Dynamic Opportunities Fund is a long/short hedged equity fund that invests primarily in U.S.-domiciled companies. Investors can access two premier growth equity managers-Alger and Weatherbie Capital-through its multi-manager approach. The portfolio management team includes Alger CEO and Chief Investment Officer Dan Chung, CFA.

Finally, the Alger Emerging Markets Fund is managed by Greg Jones, CFA, and Pragna Shere, CFA, and invests primarily in a focused portfolio of fewer than 50 growth equity securities across a broad array of emerging market countries.

"We continue to receive interest in our actively managed funds from U.K. investors, so we are pleased that we can now offer a GBP-denominated option," said Robert Gourlay, SVP and Head of European Sales for Alger. "We believe we are able to better serve our investor clients in the U.K with this new share class offering."

Alger SICAV, a Luxembourg UCITS vehicle, makes the funds available to non-U.S. investors in U.S. dollar, euro, and Great British Pounds-denominated classes.

About Alger

Founded in 1964, Alger is widely recognized as a pioneer of growth-style investment management. Headquartered in New York City with affiliate offices in Boston and London, Alger provides U.S. and non-U.S. institutional investors and financial advisors access to a suite of growth equity separate accounts, mutual funds, and privately offered investment vehicles. The firm's investment philosophy, discovering companies undergoing Positive Dynamic Change, has been in place for over 50 years. Weatherbie Capital, LLC, a Boston-based investment adviser specializing in small and mid-cap growth equity investing is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alger. For more information, please visit www.alger.com.

Important Disclosures: This document is directed at investment professionals and qualified investors (as defined by MiFID/FCA regulations). It is for information purposes only and has been prepared and is made available for the benefit of the investors. This document does not constitute an offer or solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction in which it is not authorised or permitted, or to anyone who would be an unlawful recipient, and is only intended for use by original recipients and addressees. The original recipient is solely responsible for any actions in further distributing this document and should be satisfied in doing so that there is no breach of local legislation or regulation. This document is not for distribution in the United States.

Any opinions expressed herein are those at the date this material is issued and may not represent the views of all portfolio management teams. Data, models and other statistics are sourced from our own records, unless otherwise stated herein. We caution that the value of investments and the income derived, may fluctuate and it is possible that an investor may incur losses, including a loss of the principal invested. Investors should ensure that they fully understand the risks associated with investing and should consider their own investment objectives and risk tolerance levels. Do not take unnecessary risk. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. Investors whose reference currency differs from that in which the underlying assets are invested may be subject to exchange rate movements that alter the value of their investments.

Certain products may be subject to restrictions with regard to certain persons or in certain countries under national regulations applicable to such persons or countries. NOTABLY, THIS MATERIAL IS EXCLUSIVELY INTENDED FOR PERSONS WHO ARE NOT U.S. PERSONS, AS SUCH TERM IS DEFINED IN REGULATIONS OF THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED AND WHO ARE NOT PHYSICALLY PRESENT IN THE UNITED STATES. No shares in the Alger SICAV or its sub-funds may be offered or sold to U.S. persons or in jurisdictions where such offering or sale is prohibited. The Alger SICAV is authorized by the Luxembourg Supervisory Authority as a UCITS and has only been authorized for public distribution in certain jurisdictions. See the country specific disclosures below for information regarding the Funds registration and the availability of the prospectus containing all necessary information about the product, the costs and the risks which may occur.

Risk Disclosures: Each Fund is exposed to several types of risks. Please read the Fund's Key Investor Information Document ("KIID") and the prospectus for more information. Investing in the stock market involves gains and losses and may not be suitable for all investors. Growth stocks tend to be more volatile than other stocks as their prices tend to be higher in relation to their companies' earnings and may be more sensitive to market, political, and economic developments. A significant portion of assets will be invested in technology and healthcare companies, which may be significantly affected by competition, innovation, regulation, and product obsolescence, and may be more volatile than the securities of other companies. Assets may be invested in Financial Derivatives Instruments (FDIs) such as Total Return Swaps (TRS) or options, which involve risks including possible counterparty default, illiquidity, and the risk of losses greater than if they had not been used. Short exposure (gained through TRS) could increase market exposure, magnifying losses and increasing volatility. Active trading may increase transaction costs, brokerage commissions, and taxes, which can lower the return on investment. Investing in companies of small and medium capitalizations involve the risk that such issuers may have limited product lines or financial resources, lack management depth, or have limited liquidity. Assets may be focused in a small number of holdings, making them susceptible to risks associated with a single economic, political or regulatory event than a more diversified portfolio. Foreign securities involve special risks including currency fluctuations, less liquidity, inefficient trading, political instability, and increased volatility. Foreign securities and Emerging Markets involve special risks including currency fluctuations, less liquidity, inefficient trading, political instability, and increased volatility.

Important Information for All Investors: Alger Management, Ltd. (company house number 8634056, domiciled at 78 Brook Street, London W1K 5EF, UK) is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, for the distribution of regulated financial products and services. Fred Alger Management, LLC ("FAM") and/or Weatherbie Capital, LLC, U.S. registered investment advisors, serve as sub-portfolio manager to financial products distributed by Alger Management, Ltd.

Alger Group Holdings, LLC (parent company of FAM), is not an authorized person for the purposes of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 of the United Kingdom ("FSMA") and this material has not been approved by an authorized person for the purposes of Section 21(2)(b) of the FSMA.

