vivo charts strong overseas growth in Q1 2020

vivo became the market leader for the first time in Indonesia

BEIJING, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- vivo climbed to the fifth spot in terms of market share and market growth in the first quarter of 2020[1], according to data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker. vivo achieved the largest annual growth rate among the top five smartphone companies, becoming Indonesia's market leader.

vivo has seen great business growth momentum in overseas markets, including India and Russia, despite challenging market conditions that have impacted the global smartphone industry. vivo achieved a shipment volume of 24.8 million, becoming fifth worldwide with a 9% market share and 7% YoY market growth in Q1 2020. It is the largest annual growth rate among the top five smartphone companies.

vivo attributes its success to the focus on innovation and consumer orientation, and vows to continue by creating outstanding user experiences. To cater to consumer demand for more options of 5G smartphones, vivo is planning to launch a number of 5G devices in 2020, targeting the mid-range market in a bid to make the 5G devices more affordable.

Indonesia: Swift e-Channel Enhancement

vivo recorded its highest shipment volume for the first time in Indonesia in Q1 2020, with a strategy to focus on various marketing efforts and promotional campaigns around its low and mid-range smartphones, such as V19 and S1 Pro, which are well-suited to the price-conscious Indonesian market.[2] vivo has demonstrated resilience and adaptability in Indonesia by strengthening marketing distribution channels and ensuring product availability in the market.

vivo has enhanced its e-commerce channels and introduced the Home Delivery Service in Indonesia in the face of restrictions induced by the COVID-19 situation. The service offers hygienic, secure, and speedy product deliveries, with additional consultancy and support services provided virtually by vivo representatives.

India: Smart Retail Support

In India, vivo took second place in terms of shipments with a strong YoY growth of 63.3% in Q1 2020. The brand achieved a market share of 21% in this quarter, and continued to lead the offline sales for two straight quarters.[3] The growth was mainly fueled by the Y series and S1 Pro series and a swift adaptation to new market environment.

vivo has adopted a Smart Retail model in India to help consumers connect with local retailers despite physical limitations during the pandemic. It allows customers to enquire through various online channels, such as SMS, social media and official e-store webpages, making it easy for vivo users to make a purchase and seek for product support from the comfort of their homes.

vivo aims to continue this growth momentum globally, and will continue to introduce more innovative products to consumers around the world, serving markets in ways that best suit the local environment with understanding and respect.

