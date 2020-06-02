Empower Clinics Inc.: Empower Covid-19 Testing Expands to Phase Three and May 2020 Patient Visits Exceed Expectations

Empower has commenced phase three of COVID-19 testing with a successful pilot of business employee testing and outperforms expected May 2020 patient volume with over 2,300 physician-patient consultations.

VANCOUVER BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 2nd, 2020 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT) (OTCQB:EPWCF) (Frankfurt:8EC) ("Empower" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated life sciences company, is pleased to announce that Empower has successfully conducted COVID-19 antibody business employee testing, solidifying the importance of phase three of the testing program. In addition, the Company conducted 2,302 physician-patient consultations setting a new milestone in patient volume for the month of May.

"We established a four-phase approach to the roll-out of COVID-19 testing, ensuring operational excellence throughout the launch", said Steven McAuley, Chairman & CEO of Empower. "A positive patient experience is imperative to our success, and therefore, establishing precise disciplined pilot programs that are measured, with quantifiable metrics, insure we can scale effectively."

In an effort to bolster the the Sun Valley Health division, we have hired three new call centre specialists, two new clinic technicians and a full-time phlebotomist... a trained specialist in drawing blood samples for testing.

"During this time of crisis, our team continues to demonstrate patient advocacy and grows stronger in the face of challenges." said Dustin Klein, SVP Business Development "We continue to see a record number of patients each week, and with the new diversified health and wellness services being offered, we are fortunate to be able to hire new staff."

Phase One Testing in clinics in Arizona, utilizing a patient blood draw by clinic phlebotomists, then samples are sent to our laboratory test partner for analysis, with test results expected within 48 hours. This program is active and appointment rates are expanding rapidly.

Phase Two Offering a Rapid COVID-19 antibody test with results in 1-15 minutes. The service will be offered in-clinics using a drive-up service, conducted by Company clinic staff. In addition, an outbound door-step service, to support a variety of consumer, patient and community needs will be offered using certified mobile technicians. The online portal is open to book appointments.

Phase Three Business Employee Testing (BET) programs, offering Rapid COVID-19 testing to businesses on a one-time basis, repeat basis and/or subscription basis, to assist businesses to get back to work safely, has been offered. The phase three pilot programs have successfully been delivered establishing a new revenue stream for the Company.

Phase Four U.S. nationwide roll-out, offering all phases of Company services, that can be accessed online at Company websites and call centers, to purchase Rapid COVID-19 test kits. The Company anticipates phase four services to may commence in Q3 2020.



ABOUT EMPOWER

Empower is a vertically integrated health & wellness company with a network of corporate and franchised health & wellness clinics in the U.S. The Company is a leading multi-state operator of a network of physician-staffed wellness clinics, focused on helping patients improve and protect their health, through innovative physician recommended treatment options. The Company has launched Dosed Wellness Ltd. to connect its significant data, to the potential of the efficacy of alternative treatment options related to hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) therapies, psilocybin and other psychedelic plant-based treatment options.



