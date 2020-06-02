AM Best has assigned a negative market segment outlook to the Spanish life insurance market. Key supporting factors include AM Best's expectation of a negative impact on earnings and solvency metrics due to the financial market volatility and global recession driven by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a reduced demand for savings products and an increased risk of corporate bond default due to the deteriorating economic conditions.

A new Best's Market Segment Report, titled, "Market Segment Outlook: Spain Life," notes that these negative factors are partly moderated by strong market fundamentals going into the COVID-19 crisis, including robust profitability and strong levels of capitalisation and liquidity. In addition, assets and liabilities are generally closely matched, reducing Spanish life insurers' sensitivity to interest rate movements.

To access a complimentary copy of this special report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=297730.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200602005240/en/

Contacts:

Giannina Carbajal Ortiz

Financial Analyst

+31 20 308 5428

giannina.carbajal@ambest.com



Richard Banks

Director, Industry Research EMEA

+44 20 7397 0322

richard.banks@ambest.com



Jessica Botelho-Young, CA

Senior Financial Analyst

+44 20 7397 0310

jessica.botelho@ambest.com



Edem Kuenyehia

Director, Market Development

Communications

+44 20 7397 0280

edem.kuenyehia@ambest.com