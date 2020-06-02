AM Best is maintaining a stable market segment outlook on the Spanish non-life insurance market. Key supporting factors include the market's resilient performance against a backdrop of political turbulence and slowing economic growth, strong technical profitability and solvency metrics and conservative investment portfolios that are able to withstand increased financial market volatility.

A new Best's Market Segment Report, titled, "Market Segment Outlook: Spain Non-Life," notes that these supporting factors are partly offset by an expectation of lower premium volumes due to pressure on gross domestic product driven by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as well as the persistent low interest rate environment.

To access a complimentary copy of this special report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=297732.

