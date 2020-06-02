With effect from June 03, 2020, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including June 15, 2020. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: SHOT TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014428991 Order book ID: 197541 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 03, 2020, the paid subscription shares in Scandic Hotels Group AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including June 23, 2020. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: SHOT BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014429007 Order book ID: 197542 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB