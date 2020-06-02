Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 630 internationalen Medien
Der sechsbeinige Cannabis-Hund schnappt zu!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ERKS ISIN: FI0009013429 Ticker-Symbol: C1C 
Tradegate
02.06.20
12:21 Uhr
20,520 Euro
+0,380
+1,89 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
CARGOTEC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARGOTEC CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,54020,62013:31
20,54020,62013:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.06.2020 | 12:05
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec completes the ownership change of joint venture in China

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 2 JUNE 2020 AT 1 PM (EEST)

Cargotec has completed the sale of its share of the joint venture Rainbow-Cargotec Industries Co., Ltd (RCI) in China. As part of the agreement, Cargotec acquired certain operations and assets of the joint venture from Jiangsu Rainbow Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (RHI), and approximately 160 employees have moved over from RCI to Kalmar.

On 11 May 2020, Cargotec announced plans to sell its 49% share of the joint venture to the other owner RHI. RHI now owns 100% of the former joint venture, and the new name of the company is Rainbow Industries Co. Ltd. (RIC). RIC will continue as Cargotec's subcontractor and provide assembly services for Cargotec's business areas Kalmar and MacGregor at the factory in Taicang, China.

The change aims to simplify Cargotec's global supply chain operations. Simplification is needed mainly because the number of complex automation projects has been growing in the past couple of years. The arrangement also supports the asset light balance sheet structure.

For further information, please contact:

Antti Kaunonen, President, Kalmar Automation Solutions, antti.kaunonen@kalmarglobal.com

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel +358 40 8262 172

Cargotec

CARGOTEC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.