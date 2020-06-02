Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 630 internationalen Medien
Der sechsbeinige Cannabis-Hund schnappt zu!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.06.2020 | 12:21
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oncoinvent Announces Result of Oversubscribed Repair Issue

STOCKHOLM, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the extraordinary general meeting notice published on 20th of May 2020 regarding a repair issue with gross proceeds of up to NOK 9 million directed towards eligible shareholders and company employees (the "Repair Issue"). The Repair Issue consisted of an offer of minimum 1 and maximum 175,000 new shares (each an "Offer Share") in Oncoinvent AS to eligible shareholders and an offer of minimum 1 and maximum 25,000 new shares (each an "Offer Share") in Oncoinvent AS to eligible employees. The subscription period for the Repair Issue ended on 29th of May 2020 at 16.30 hours (CEST). The subscription price in the Repair Issue was NOK 45 per Offer Share.

At the end of the subscription period, the Company had received subscriptions exceeding the total 200,000 Offer Shares available.

The Board of Directors of Oncoinvent has approved the final allocation of Offer Shares based on the allocation criteria resolved by the Company's general meeting on 20thMay 2020.

The Repair Issue raised gross proceeds of approx. NOK 9 mill.

Payment for the Offer Shares allocated to the subscribers falls due on 5. June 2020. Letters of allocation giving notification of allocated Offer Shares and the corresponding amount to be paid will be distributed to the subscribers later today.

For further information, please contact:

Jan A. Alfheim
Chief Executive Officer
Cell: +47-46-44-00-45
Email: alfheim@oncoinvent.com

IR enquiries:
Tore Kvam
Chief Financial Officer
Cell: +47-95-93-41-99
Email: kvam@oncoinvent.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/oncoinvent-as/r/oncoinvent-announces-result-of-oversubscribed-repair-issue,c3126012

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15403/3126012/1257764.pdf

Release

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.