Scientists in India are seeking to mitigate partial shading with a technique based on the Lo Shu nine-square grid of ancient Chinese mathematical tradition. Their approach features the 'magic grid' also used in popular sudoku puzzles, as a guide for reconfiguring arrays.Researchers at the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), in India, have proposed a technique for mitigating partial shading in PV systems. The method is based on the Lo Shu nine-square grid of ancient Chinese mathematical tradition which was also used as a divination tool for ancient Chinese feng shui masters and is today the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...