Stockholm, 2020-06-02 12:43 CEST -- Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that AegirBio AB (publ), company registration number 559222-2953, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that AegirBio AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, and fulfils the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be June 26, 2020. The company has 6 700 878 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: AEGIR --------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum Number of shares to be listed 9 160 878 --------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014401121 --------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 --------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 197200 --------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559222-2953 --------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table --------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK --------------------------------------------------------------- Equity rights Short name: AEGIR TO1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of warrants to be listed: 2 460 000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms 1 TO1 entitles to 1 share ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period 26 June 2020 - 26 March 2021 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day 24 March 2021 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014428926 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 197305 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO / 8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission on 08-684 211 10.