Bulldog Reporter: Announcing the 2020 Bulldog PR Award Winners

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2020 / Bulldog Reporter is pleased to announce the winners of the 2020 Bulldog PR Awards, recognizing the most outstanding public relations and communications campaigns from the past year. The Bulldog Awards are the only PR awards program judged exclusively by journalists.

"I've been a judge for nearly 10 years, and the work continues to improve--and not just the end product, but the thinking that goes into a campaign," says Tom Hallman Jr., Pulitzer prize winning journalist and Bulldog Awards judge. "Some of the most creative people in communications are now in the PR field."

Y&R PR received the highest honor, Grand Prize - Best Campaign of 2019 for their campaign Allergan MyGlaucoma. Congratulations to our Grand Prize winner!

The Grand Prize winner is selected from among the campaigns that are entered in multiple categories and have won gold at least once.

Our illustrious panel of journalist judges had their work cut out for them to select winners from entrants in 46 categories. The winning agencies and companies have all earned bragging rights as a Bulldog Awards recipient, along with extensive promotion on the Bulldog Awards website and through Bulldog Reporter's newsletters and website. The Grand Prize winner also receives a Bulldog Awards trophy to add to their award collection.

Congratulations to all the winners of the 2020 Bulldog PR Awards!

PR Campaign Categories

Grand Prize - Best PR Campaign of 2019

Allergan MyGlaucoma by Y&R PR

Best Use of Influencers

Gold: Neutrogena® Hydro Boost (HA)US by RpR Marketing Communications

Silver: Jack Daniel's and Flowers Communications Group - Chat and Chew: Brindis con Jack y Coke by Flowers Communications Group

Silver: Winnebago Accessibility-Enhanced RV Influencer Trip Garners Nearly 8 Million Social Media Views by Technica Communications

Best Use of Video/Multimedia

Gold: Pendleton Whisky Code of the West by French/West/Vaughan

Silver: SEGA Drives the Racing Genre Forward with Team Sonic Racing by SEGA

Bronze: International Women's Day by FICO

Best Use of Research - Business/Consumer

Gold: Allergan MyGlaucoma by Y&R PR

Best Brand Launch

Gold: Explore Murrieta by The Abbi Agency

Silver: The World is Your Backyard: Launching a First-of-its-Kind Pet Product by V2 Communications

Bronze: Launching Grasshopper, an innovative new venture bank by RF|Binder

Best Crisis Management

Gold: Amendola Helps Air Methods' Reputation Take Flight by Amendola Communications

Silver: CTA Diversity & Inclusion Campaign by Consumer Technology Association

Bronze: Infinite Global - Scott Hapgood Crisis Management Campaign by Infinite Global

Best Consumer Product Launch

Gold: Making Masturbation Mainstream with plusOne by Hotwire

Silver: Bob Evans Restaurant: Steak Night, Date Night by Fahlgren Mortine

Bronze: Hip Hop Star and Caffeine Go Platinum by Mighty

Best Business to Business (B2B) Product Launch

Gold: Propllr PR: Threekit Virtual Photographer Launch by Propllr

Silver: Vocera Calls on Amendola to Introduce SmartBadge Wearable Communications Device by Amendola Communications

Best Use of Personality/Celebrity

Gold: Certified Angus Beef Lands a Knock-Out at Super Bowl LIII by French/West/Vaughan

Silver: The ANA Experience: Japan Elevated by All Nippon Airways

Bronze: PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Super Pays Celebrity Premiere by Spin Master

Bronze: Ice-T Gamer Etiquette Video by Ubisoft

Best Use of Social Media

Gold: Tahoe Treasures by The Abbi Agency

Silver: THX Deep Note Trailer Revived by THX Ltd.

Bronze: Using the Power of Social Media to Engage with Target Audiences in a Crowded Disease Space by LifeSci Communications

Best Special Event or Publicity Stunt

Gold: Side by Side: A Celebration of Service by Northwell Health by Rogers & Cowan PMK

Silver: The Craft Ice House by LG by Ogilvy

Bronze: Special Olympics USA 2022 Games Logo Unveil by Uproar PR

Best Internal Communications

Gold: USPS Safely Going to the Dogs by USPS

Silver: Pinterest's Journey to IPO: Building Excitement & Clarity for Pinployees by Hotwire

Best Newsroom

Gold: The Forecast by Nutanix by Nutanix

Best Investor Relations

Gold: Pushpay by Pushpay

Best Viral Campaign

Gold: Wrangler Claps Back - Lil Nas X Collection by French/West/Vaughan

Silver: Drop Gold - Grayscale | Vested by Vested

Bronze: EARTH by Rogers & Cowan PMK

Best Media Relations Campaign

Gold: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. / "World Safety Summit on Autonomous Technology" by Landis Communications Inc.

Silver: Question How You Hydrate by Dittoe PR

Silver: Pittsburgh International: Becoming the World's Most Inclusive, Innovative Airport by Violet PR

Bronze: Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia by Poston Communications

Best Campaign on a Shoestring Budget

Gold: Side Stories RiNo - Celebrating Cinematic Art on the Urban Exterior by SideCar PR

Silver: Delivering Results for Starship by Liberty Comms

Bronze: Jack Daniel's and Flowers Communications Group - Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey Art, Beats + Lyrics by Flowers Communications Group

WOW! Award

Gold: Everlast: Be First by SourceCode Communications

Silver: Bon Aire Short Films FYC by Rogers & Cowan PMK

Bronze: UN Climate by Rogers & Cowan PMK

Most Innovative Media Relations Campaign

Gold: Ally Home Raises Awareness by Shedding Light on America's Most Relatable Home Ownership Issues by Ally and Tier One Partners

Silver: The Shift to Subscription: Communicating Nutanix's Business Transformation by Nutanix

Bronze: SEGA Drives the Racing Genre Forward with Team Sonic Racing by SEGA

Bronze: Storage ITC Campaign by Silverline Communications

Best Blog Related Campaign

Gold: Reputation Ink's INKsights newsletter by Reputation Ink

Best Global Campaign

Gold: Batman 80th Anniversary Celebration of Batman Day by B/HI on behalf of DC

Silver: Reason to Believe: Unveiling a New Vision and Value Proposition for the Takeda R&D Organization by Takeda

Bronze: CES 2020 Global Campaign by Consumer Technology Association

Best Visual Storytelling Campaign

Gold: Genuine Brand Connection Discovered & Celebrated in an Unlikely Place by French/West/Vaughan

Silver: Everlast: Be First by SourceCode Communications

Bronze: CLEER Owns the Moment by GreenRoom

Best Diversity/Inclusion Campaign

Gold: Honoring the 400th Anniversary of the Arrival of the First Enslaved Africans in English North America by Finn Partners

Silver: Everlast: Be First by SourceCode Communications

Bronze: BLND - Beauty, Lifestyle and Nurturing Diversity by Agency Guacamole

Best Community Engagement Campaign

Gold: Farm State of Mind by HLK

Silver: SPI Group Engages Employees to Dive into the Fight Against Cancer by SPI Group, LLC

Best Content Marketing Campaign

Gold: Allergan MyGlaucoma by Y&R PR

Silver: Growth and Transformation with TCS' Business 4.0. Framework by Tata Consultancy Services - Europe and UK

Best Integration of Traditional and New Media

Gold: Stealing the Show at the Super Bowl of Rodeo by French/West/Vaughan

Silver: Trane® Residential Becomes Trusted Resource for All Things HVAC by Havas Formula

Bronze: Caterpillar Footwear "Intruder Alert" Sneaker Launch by AMP3 PR

Best Thought Leadership Campaign

Gold: Elevating Performance Marketing Agency Merkle as an Industry Thought Leader Through a Vertical Approach by Kite Hill PR

Silver: Growth and Transformation with TCS' Business 4.0. Framework by Tata Consultancy Services - Europe and UK

Bronze: UN Climate by Rogers & Cowan PMK

Industry Categories

Best Financial Services Campaign

Gold: TurboTax Gives You Mas by Havas Formula

Silver: Future Fundamentals by Vested

Bronze: Aflac's 2019 WorkForces Report Educates American Workers on Enrollment Needs by Aflac

Best Arts & Entertainment Campaign

Gold: "The Room Where It Happens": Presenting Broadway's Hit HAMILTON by Three Box Strategic Communications

Silver: Launch of LuminoCity Light Festival in NYC by AMP3 PR

Best Healthcare Campaign

Gold: KardiaMobile 6L ECG Announcement Campaign by Highwire Public Relations

Silver: Priority Health and Weber Shandwick Make Sun Safety a Smart Move for Michiganders by Priority Health

Silver: Side by Side: A Celebration of Service by Northwell Health by Rogers & Cowan PMK

Bronze: Allergan MyGlaucoma by Y&R PR

Best Food & Beverages Campaign

Gold: Dunkin' Goes Beyond: Dunkin', Beyond Meat, RF|Binder and BBDO Launch Dunkin's Beyond Sausage Sandwich by RF|Binder

Silver: Bob Evans Restaurants: 799 Ways to Say Thank You by Fahlgren Mortine

Bronze: Green Giant Dishes Up Viral Story with Record-Breaking 1,000-lb Green Bean Casserole by Green Giant with Gillian Small PR

Best Business to Business Campaign

Gold: Showing Up Differently: DHL Supply Chain 2019 Marketing and Communications Program by Fahlgren Mortine

Silver: Cambridge Mobile Telematics - Making B2B Tech Matter to Consumers by SourceCode Communications

Bronze: Financial Experience by Red Fan Communications

Best Business to Consumer Campaign

Gold: Change for a New Decade by E-State Online Co., Ltd

Silver: Go Goleta - Go in Style by The Abbi Agency

Best Technology/Software Campaign

Gold: Launching the Augmented Reality Social Network of the Future by Haymaker

Silver: Commvault: From Incumbent to a Force of the Market by Hotwire

Bronze: Propllr PR: Tillable Launch: Airbnb for Farmland by Propllr

Best Beauty, Fashion, or Lifestyle Campaign

Gold: Boyds Beauty by Neff

Silver: Wrangler Capsule Collection at Fred Segal Sunset by French/West/Vaughan

Bronze: Creating Fashion-Forward Footwear Buzz for Kamik by Litzky PR

Best Education Campaign

Gold: Learn4Life HOPE Program Mother's Day Pitch by Lifelong Learning

Corporate Social Responsibility/Non-Profit Categories

Best Green Environmental/Sustainability Campaign

Gold: Penske Truck Leasing Electrifies the Transportation Industry by Penske

Silver: UN Climate by Rogers & Cowan PMK

Bronze: EARTH by Rogers & Cowan PMK

Best Not-for-Profit/Association Campaign

Gold: Inspiring the Next Generation of Heroes & Innovators: Disney, Lucasfilm and FIRST Robotics by FIRST

Silver: Beyond Bananas - American Kidney Fund by American Kidney Fund

Bronze: Bringing in a hometown hero to amplify an important message: Mekky Media secures Chicago Cub to Revitalize Komen Chicago's Race for the Cure by Mekky Media Relations

Best Issue/Cause Advocacy Campaign

Gold: Making Flying Accessible: Pittsburgh Airport Opens World's Largest Space for Autistic Travelers by Violet PR

Silver: Breastfeeding Uncovered-4 Women, 4 Journeys by Medela

Bronze: Breathing Easy with Airthings by GreenRoom

Best Fundraising Campaign

Gold: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and Flowers Communications Group - AKA HBCU 4 Life: A Call to Action by Flowers Communications Group

Silver: Save the Redwoods League / "The Campaign to Save Alder Creek" by Ladies Communications Inc.

Best Community Relations Campaign

Gold: New Jersey Transit: On the Right Track by MWWPR

Silver: Building Healthy Communities by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York, KABOOM! and the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York

Best Public Affairs Campaign

Gold: Rent Control Hurts Those It's Meant to Help by Novitas Communications

Best Government/Public Service Campaign

Gold: Where American Really Began…and Where it's Going by Finn Partners

Silver: New Jersey Transit: On The Right Track by MWWPR

Bronze: Fremont Police Department Turns to Microsite to Reach and Win Over Job Candidates by The Hoffman Agency

