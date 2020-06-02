Bulldog Reporter: Announcing the 2020 Bulldog PR Award Winners

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2020 / Bulldog Reporter is pleased to announce the winners of the 2020 Bulldog PR Awards, recognizing the most outstanding public relations and communications campaigns from the past year. The Bulldog Awards are the only PR awards program judged exclusively by journalists.
"I've been a judge for nearly 10 years, and the work continues to improve--and not just the end product, but the thinking that goes into a campaign," says Tom Hallman Jr., Pulitzer prize winning journalist and Bulldog Awards judge. "Some of the most creative people in communications are now in the PR field."
Y&R PR received the highest honor, Grand Prize - Best Campaign of 2019 for their campaign Allergan MyGlaucoma. Congratulations to our Grand Prize winner!
The Grand Prize winner is selected from among the campaigns that are entered in multiple categories and have won gold at least once.
Our illustrious panel of journalist judges had their work cut out for them to select winners from entrants in 46 categories. The winning agencies and companies have all earned bragging rights as a Bulldog Awards recipient, along with extensive promotion on the Bulldog Awards website and through Bulldog Reporter's newsletters and website. The Grand Prize winner also receives a Bulldog Awards trophy to add to their award collection.
Congratulations to all the winners of the 2020 Bulldog PR Awards!
Learn more about Bulldog Awards at bulldogawards.com and sign up to hear about updates on deadlines or upcoming awards programs.
PR Campaign Categories
Grand Prize - Best PR Campaign of 2019
Allergan MyGlaucoma by Y&R PR
Best Use of Influencers
Gold: Neutrogena® Hydro Boost (HA)US by RpR Marketing Communications
Silver: Jack Daniel's and Flowers Communications Group - Chat and Chew: Brindis con Jack y Coke by Flowers Communications Group
Silver: Winnebago Accessibility-Enhanced RV Influencer Trip Garners Nearly 8 Million Social Media Views by Technica Communications
Best Use of Video/Multimedia
Gold: Pendleton Whisky Code of the West by French/West/Vaughan
Silver: SEGA Drives the Racing Genre Forward with Team Sonic Racing by SEGA
Bronze: International Women's Day by FICO
Best Use of Research - Business/Consumer
Gold: Allergan MyGlaucoma by Y&R PR
Best Brand Launch
Gold: Explore Murrieta by The Abbi Agency
Silver: The World is Your Backyard: Launching a First-of-its-Kind Pet Product by V2 Communications
Bronze: Launching Grasshopper, an innovative new venture bank by RF|Binder
Best Crisis Management
Gold: Amendola Helps Air Methods' Reputation Take Flight by Amendola Communications
Silver: CTA Diversity & Inclusion Campaign by Consumer Technology Association
Bronze: Infinite Global - Scott Hapgood Crisis Management Campaign by Infinite Global
Best Consumer Product Launch
Gold: Making Masturbation Mainstream with plusOne by Hotwire
Silver: Bob Evans Restaurant: Steak Night, Date Night by Fahlgren Mortine
Bronze: Hip Hop Star and Caffeine Go Platinum by Mighty
Best Business to Business (B2B) Product Launch
Gold: Propllr PR: Threekit Virtual Photographer Launch by Propllr
Silver: Vocera Calls on Amendola to Introduce SmartBadge Wearable Communications Device by Amendola Communications
Best Use of Personality/Celebrity
Gold: Certified Angus Beef Lands a Knock-Out at Super Bowl LIII by French/West/Vaughan
Silver: The ANA Experience: Japan Elevated by All Nippon Airways
Bronze: PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Super Pays Celebrity Premiere by Spin Master
Bronze: Ice-T Gamer Etiquette Video by Ubisoft
Best Use of Social Media
Gold: Tahoe Treasures by The Abbi Agency
Silver: THX Deep Note Trailer Revived by THX Ltd.
Bronze: Using the Power of Social Media to Engage with Target Audiences in a Crowded Disease Space by LifeSci Communications
Best Special Event or Publicity Stunt
Gold: Side by Side: A Celebration of Service by Northwell Health by Rogers & Cowan PMK
Silver: The Craft Ice House by LG by Ogilvy
Bronze: Special Olympics USA 2022 Games Logo Unveil by Uproar PR
Best Internal Communications
Gold: USPS Safely Going to the Dogs by USPS
Silver: Pinterest's Journey to IPO: Building Excitement & Clarity for Pinployees by Hotwire
Best Newsroom
Gold: The Forecast by Nutanix by Nutanix
Best Investor Relations
Gold: Pushpay by Pushpay
Best Viral Campaign
Gold: Wrangler Claps Back - Lil Nas X Collection by French/West/Vaughan
Silver: Drop Gold - Grayscale | Vested by Vested
Bronze: EARTH by Rogers & Cowan PMK
Best Media Relations Campaign
Gold: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. / "World Safety Summit on Autonomous Technology" by Landis Communications Inc.
Silver: Question How You Hydrate by Dittoe PR
Silver: Pittsburgh International: Becoming the World's Most Inclusive, Innovative Airport by Violet PR
Bronze: Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia by Poston Communications
Best Campaign on a Shoestring Budget
Gold: Side Stories RiNo - Celebrating Cinematic Art on the Urban Exterior by SideCar PR
Silver: Delivering Results for Starship by Liberty Comms
Bronze: Jack Daniel's and Flowers Communications Group - Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey Art, Beats + Lyrics by Flowers Communications Group
WOW! Award
Gold: Everlast: Be First by SourceCode Communications
Silver: Bon Aire Short Films FYC by Rogers & Cowan PMK
Bronze: UN Climate by Rogers & Cowan PMK
Most Innovative Media Relations Campaign
Gold: Ally Home Raises Awareness by Shedding Light on America's Most Relatable Home Ownership Issues by Ally and Tier One Partners
Silver: The Shift to Subscription: Communicating Nutanix's Business Transformation by Nutanix
Bronze: SEGA Drives the Racing Genre Forward with Team Sonic Racing by SEGA
Bronze: Storage ITC Campaign by Silverline Communications
Best Blog Related Campaign
Gold: Reputation Ink's INKsights newsletter by Reputation Ink
Best Global Campaign
Gold: Batman 80th Anniversary Celebration of Batman Day by B/HI on behalf of DC
Silver: Reason to Believe: Unveiling a New Vision and Value Proposition for the Takeda R&D Organization by Takeda
Bronze: CES 2020 Global Campaign by Consumer Technology Association
Best Visual Storytelling Campaign
Gold: Genuine Brand Connection Discovered & Celebrated in an Unlikely Place by French/West/Vaughan
Silver: Everlast: Be First by SourceCode Communications
Bronze: CLEER Owns the Moment by GreenRoom
Best Diversity/Inclusion Campaign
Gold: Honoring the 400th Anniversary of the Arrival of the First Enslaved Africans in English North America by Finn Partners
Silver: Everlast: Be First by SourceCode Communications
Bronze: BLND - Beauty, Lifestyle and Nurturing Diversity by Agency Guacamole
Best Community Engagement Campaign
Gold: Farm State of Mind by HLK
Silver: SPI Group Engages Employees to Dive into the Fight Against Cancer by SPI Group, LLC
Best Content Marketing Campaign
Gold: Allergan MyGlaucoma by Y&R PR
Silver: Growth and Transformation with TCS' Business 4.0. Framework by Tata Consultancy Services - Europe and UK
Best Integration of Traditional and New Media
Gold: Stealing the Show at the Super Bowl of Rodeo by French/West/Vaughan
Silver: Trane® Residential Becomes Trusted Resource for All Things HVAC by Havas Formula
Bronze: Caterpillar Footwear "Intruder Alert" Sneaker Launch by AMP3 PR
Best Thought Leadership Campaign
Gold: Elevating Performance Marketing Agency Merkle as an Industry Thought Leader Through a Vertical Approach by Kite Hill PR
Silver: Growth and Transformation with TCS' Business 4.0. Framework by Tata Consultancy Services - Europe and UK
Bronze: UN Climate by Rogers & Cowan PMK
Industry Categories
Best Financial Services Campaign
Gold: TurboTax Gives You Mas by Havas Formula
Silver: Future Fundamentals by Vested
Bronze: Aflac's 2019 WorkForces Report Educates American Workers on Enrollment Needs by Aflac
Best Arts & Entertainment Campaign
Gold: "The Room Where It Happens": Presenting Broadway's Hit HAMILTON by Three Box Strategic Communications
Silver: Launch of LuminoCity Light Festival in NYC by AMP3 PR
Best Healthcare Campaign
Gold: KardiaMobile 6L ECG Announcement Campaign by Highwire Public Relations
Silver: Priority Health and Weber Shandwick Make Sun Safety a Smart Move for Michiganders by Priority Health
Silver: Side by Side: A Celebration of Service by Northwell Health by Rogers & Cowan PMK
Bronze: Allergan MyGlaucoma by Y&R PR
Best Food & Beverages Campaign
Gold: Dunkin' Goes Beyond: Dunkin', Beyond Meat, RF|Binder and BBDO Launch Dunkin's Beyond Sausage Sandwich by RF|Binder
Silver: Bob Evans Restaurants: 799 Ways to Say Thank You by Fahlgren Mortine
Bronze: Green Giant Dishes Up Viral Story with Record-Breaking 1,000-lb Green Bean Casserole by Green Giant with Gillian Small PR
Best Business to Business Campaign
Gold: Showing Up Differently: DHL Supply Chain 2019 Marketing and Communications Program by Fahlgren Mortine
Silver: Cambridge Mobile Telematics - Making B2B Tech Matter to Consumers by SourceCode Communications
Bronze: Financial Experience by Red Fan Communications
Best Business to Consumer Campaign
Gold: Change for a New Decade by E-State Online Co., Ltd
Silver: Go Goleta - Go in Style by The Abbi Agency
Best Technology/Software Campaign
Gold: Launching the Augmented Reality Social Network of the Future by Haymaker
Silver: Commvault: From Incumbent to a Force of the Market by Hotwire
Bronze: Propllr PR: Tillable Launch: Airbnb for Farmland by Propllr
Best Beauty, Fashion, or Lifestyle Campaign
Gold: Boyds Beauty by Neff
Silver: Wrangler Capsule Collection at Fred Segal Sunset by French/West/Vaughan
Bronze: Creating Fashion-Forward Footwear Buzz for Kamik by Litzky PR
Best Education Campaign
Gold: Learn4Life HOPE Program Mother's Day Pitch by Lifelong Learning
Corporate Social Responsibility/Non-Profit Categories
Best Green Environmental/Sustainability Campaign
Gold: Penske Truck Leasing Electrifies the Transportation Industry by Penske
Silver: UN Climate by Rogers & Cowan PMK
Bronze: EARTH by Rogers & Cowan PMK
Best Not-for-Profit/Association Campaign
Gold: Inspiring the Next Generation of Heroes & Innovators: Disney, Lucasfilm and FIRST Robotics by FIRST
Silver: Beyond Bananas - American Kidney Fund by American Kidney Fund
Bronze: Bringing in a hometown hero to amplify an important message: Mekky Media secures Chicago Cub to Revitalize Komen Chicago's Race for the Cure by Mekky Media Relations
Best Issue/Cause Advocacy Campaign
Gold: Making Flying Accessible: Pittsburgh Airport Opens World's Largest Space for Autistic Travelers by Violet PR
Silver: Breastfeeding Uncovered-4 Women, 4 Journeys by Medela
Bronze: Breathing Easy with Airthings by GreenRoom
Best Fundraising Campaign
Gold: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and Flowers Communications Group - AKA HBCU 4 Life: A Call to Action by Flowers Communications Group
Silver: Save the Redwoods League / "The Campaign to Save Alder Creek" by Ladies Communications Inc.
Best Community Relations Campaign
Gold: New Jersey Transit: On the Right Track by MWWPR
Silver: Building Healthy Communities by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York, KABOOM! and the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York
Best Public Affairs Campaign
Gold: Rent Control Hurts Those It's Meant to Help by Novitas Communications
Best Government/Public Service Campaign
Gold: Where American Really Began…and Where it's Going by Finn Partners
Silver: New Jersey Transit: On The Right Track by MWWPR
Bronze: Fremont Police Department Turns to Microsite to Reach and Win Over Job Candidates by The Hoffman Agency
