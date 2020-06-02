Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 630 internationalen Medien
Der sechsbeinige Cannabis-Hund schnappt zu!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
02.06.2020 | 13:08
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bulldog Reporter: Announcing the 2020 Bulldog PR Award Winners

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2020 / Bulldog Reporter is pleased to announce the winners of the 2020 Bulldog PR Awards, recognizing the most outstanding public relations and communications campaigns from the past year. The Bulldog Awards are the only PR awards program judged exclusively by journalists.

"I've been a judge for nearly 10 years, and the work continues to improve--and not just the end product, but the thinking that goes into a campaign," says Tom Hallman Jr., Pulitzer prize winning journalist and Bulldog Awards judge. "Some of the most creative people in communications are now in the PR field."

Y&R PR received the highest honor, Grand Prize - Best Campaign of 2019 for their campaign Allergan MyGlaucoma. Congratulations to our Grand Prize winner!

The Grand Prize winner is selected from among the campaigns that are entered in multiple categories and have won gold at least once.

Our illustrious panel of journalist judges had their work cut out for them to select winners from entrants in 46 categories. The winning agencies and companies have all earned bragging rights as a Bulldog Awards recipient, along with extensive promotion on the Bulldog Awards website and through Bulldog Reporter's newsletters and website. The Grand Prize winner also receives a Bulldog Awards trophy to add to their award collection.

Congratulations to all the winners of the 2020 Bulldog PR Awards!

Learn more about Bulldog Awards at bulldogawards.com and sign up to hear about updates on deadlines or upcoming awards programs.

PR Campaign Categories

Grand Prize - Best PR Campaign of 2019

  • Allergan MyGlaucoma by Y&R PR

Best Use of Influencers

  • Gold: Neutrogena® Hydro Boost (HA)US by RpR Marketing Communications

  • Silver: Jack Daniel's and Flowers Communications Group - Chat and Chew: Brindis con Jack y Coke by Flowers Communications Group

  • Silver: Winnebago Accessibility-Enhanced RV Influencer Trip Garners Nearly 8 Million Social Media Views by Technica Communications

Best Use of Video/Multimedia

  • Gold: Pendleton Whisky Code of the West by French/West/Vaughan

  • Silver: SEGA Drives the Racing Genre Forward with Team Sonic Racing by SEGA

  • Bronze: International Women's Day by FICO

Best Use of Research - Business/Consumer

  • Gold: Allergan MyGlaucoma by Y&R PR

Best Brand Launch

  • Gold: Explore Murrieta by The Abbi Agency

  • Silver: The World is Your Backyard: Launching a First-of-its-Kind Pet Product by V2 Communications

  • Bronze: Launching Grasshopper, an innovative new venture bank by RF|Binder

Best Crisis Management

  • Gold: Amendola Helps Air Methods' Reputation Take Flight by Amendola Communications

  • Silver: CTA Diversity & Inclusion Campaign by Consumer Technology Association

  • Bronze: Infinite Global - Scott Hapgood Crisis Management Campaign by Infinite Global

Best Consumer Product Launch

  • Gold: Making Masturbation Mainstream with plusOne by Hotwire

  • Silver: Bob Evans Restaurant: Steak Night, Date Night by Fahlgren Mortine

  • Bronze: Hip Hop Star and Caffeine Go Platinum by Mighty

Best Business to Business (B2B) Product Launch

  • Gold: Propllr PR: Threekit Virtual Photographer Launch by Propllr

  • Silver: Vocera Calls on Amendola to Introduce SmartBadge Wearable Communications Device by Amendola Communications

Best Use of Personality/Celebrity

  • Gold: Certified Angus Beef Lands a Knock-Out at Super Bowl LIII by French/West/Vaughan

  • Silver: The ANA Experience: Japan Elevated by All Nippon Airways

  • Bronze: PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Super Pays Celebrity Premiere by Spin Master

  • Bronze: Ice-T Gamer Etiquette Video by Ubisoft

Best Use of Social Media

  • Gold: Tahoe Treasures by The Abbi Agency

  • Silver: THX Deep Note Trailer Revived by THX Ltd.

  • Bronze: Using the Power of Social Media to Engage with Target Audiences in a Crowded Disease Space by LifeSci Communications

Best Special Event or Publicity Stunt

  • Gold: Side by Side: A Celebration of Service by Northwell Health by Rogers & Cowan PMK

  • Silver: The Craft Ice House by LG by Ogilvy

  • Bronze: Special Olympics USA 2022 Games Logo Unveil by Uproar PR

Best Internal Communications

  • Gold: USPS Safely Going to the Dogs by USPS

  • Silver: Pinterest's Journey to IPO: Building Excitement & Clarity for Pinployees by Hotwire

Best Newsroom

  • Gold: The Forecast by Nutanix by Nutanix

Best Investor Relations

  • Gold: Pushpay by Pushpay

Best Viral Campaign

  • Gold: Wrangler Claps Back - Lil Nas X Collection by French/West/Vaughan

  • Silver: Drop Gold - Grayscale | Vested by Vested

  • Bronze: EARTH by Rogers & Cowan PMK

Best Media Relations Campaign

  • Gold: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. / "World Safety Summit on Autonomous Technology" by Landis Communications Inc.

  • Silver: Question How You Hydrate by Dittoe PR

  • Silver: Pittsburgh International: Becoming the World's Most Inclusive, Innovative Airport by Violet PR

  • Bronze: Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia by Poston Communications

Best Campaign on a Shoestring Budget

  • Gold: Side Stories RiNo - Celebrating Cinematic Art on the Urban Exterior by SideCar PR

  • Silver: Delivering Results for Starship by Liberty Comms

  • Bronze: Jack Daniel's and Flowers Communications Group - Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey Art, Beats + Lyrics by Flowers Communications Group

WOW! Award

  • Gold: Everlast: Be First by SourceCode Communications

  • Silver: Bon Aire Short Films FYC by Rogers & Cowan PMK

  • Bronze: UN Climate by Rogers & Cowan PMK

Most Innovative Media Relations Campaign

  • Gold: Ally Home Raises Awareness by Shedding Light on America's Most Relatable Home Ownership Issues by Ally and Tier One Partners

  • Silver: The Shift to Subscription: Communicating Nutanix's Business Transformation by Nutanix

  • Bronze: SEGA Drives the Racing Genre Forward with Team Sonic Racing by SEGA

  • Bronze: Storage ITC Campaign by Silverline Communications

Best Blog Related Campaign

  • Gold: Reputation Ink's INKsights newsletter by Reputation Ink

Best Global Campaign

  • Gold: Batman 80th Anniversary Celebration of Batman Day by B/HI on behalf of DC

  • Silver: Reason to Believe: Unveiling a New Vision and Value Proposition for the Takeda R&D Organization by Takeda

  • Bronze: CES 2020 Global Campaign by Consumer Technology Association

Best Visual Storytelling Campaign

  • Gold: Genuine Brand Connection Discovered & Celebrated in an Unlikely Place by French/West/Vaughan

  • Silver: Everlast: Be First by SourceCode Communications

  • Bronze: CLEER Owns the Moment by GreenRoom

Best Diversity/Inclusion Campaign

  • Gold: Honoring the 400th Anniversary of the Arrival of the First Enslaved Africans in English North America by Finn Partners

  • Silver: Everlast: Be First by SourceCode Communications

  • Bronze: BLND - Beauty, Lifestyle and Nurturing Diversity by Agency Guacamole

Best Community Engagement Campaign

  • Gold: Farm State of Mind by HLK

  • Silver: SPI Group Engages Employees to Dive into the Fight Against Cancer by SPI Group, LLC

Best Content Marketing Campaign

  • Gold: Allergan MyGlaucoma by Y&R PR

  • Silver: Growth and Transformation with TCS' Business 4.0. Framework by Tata Consultancy Services - Europe and UK

Best Integration of Traditional and New Media

  • Gold: Stealing the Show at the Super Bowl of Rodeo by French/West/Vaughan

  • Silver: Trane® Residential Becomes Trusted Resource for All Things HVAC by Havas Formula

  • Bronze: Caterpillar Footwear "Intruder Alert" Sneaker Launch by AMP3 PR

Best Thought Leadership Campaign

  • Gold: Elevating Performance Marketing Agency Merkle as an Industry Thought Leader Through a Vertical Approach by Kite Hill PR

  • Silver: Growth and Transformation with TCS' Business 4.0. Framework by Tata Consultancy Services - Europe and UK

  • Bronze: UN Climate by Rogers & Cowan PMK

Industry Categories

Best Financial Services Campaign

  • Gold: TurboTax Gives You Mas by Havas Formula

  • Silver: Future Fundamentals by Vested

  • Bronze: Aflac's 2019 WorkForces Report Educates American Workers on Enrollment Needs by Aflac

Best Arts & Entertainment Campaign

  • Gold: "The Room Where It Happens": Presenting Broadway's Hit HAMILTON by Three Box Strategic Communications

  • Silver: Launch of LuminoCity Light Festival in NYC by AMP3 PR

Best Healthcare Campaign

  • Gold: KardiaMobile 6L ECG Announcement Campaign by Highwire Public Relations

  • Silver: Priority Health and Weber Shandwick Make Sun Safety a Smart Move for Michiganders by Priority Health

  • Silver: Side by Side: A Celebration of Service by Northwell Health by Rogers & Cowan PMK

  • Bronze: Allergan MyGlaucoma by Y&R PR

Best Food & Beverages Campaign

  • Gold: Dunkin' Goes Beyond: Dunkin', Beyond Meat, RF|Binder and BBDO Launch Dunkin's Beyond Sausage Sandwich by RF|Binder

  • Silver: Bob Evans Restaurants: 799 Ways to Say Thank You by Fahlgren Mortine

  • Bronze: Green Giant Dishes Up Viral Story with Record-Breaking 1,000-lb Green Bean Casserole by Green Giant with Gillian Small PR

Best Business to Business Campaign

  • Gold: Showing Up Differently: DHL Supply Chain 2019 Marketing and Communications Program by Fahlgren Mortine

  • Silver: Cambridge Mobile Telematics - Making B2B Tech Matter to Consumers by SourceCode Communications

  • Bronze: Financial Experience by Red Fan Communications

Best Business to Consumer Campaign

  • Gold: Change for a New Decade by E-State Online Co., Ltd

  • Silver: Go Goleta - Go in Style by The Abbi Agency

Best Technology/Software Campaign

  • Gold: Launching the Augmented Reality Social Network of the Future by Haymaker

  • Silver: Commvault: From Incumbent to a Force of the Market by Hotwire

  • Bronze: Propllr PR: Tillable Launch: Airbnb for Farmland by Propllr

Best Beauty, Fashion, or Lifestyle Campaign

  • Gold: Boyds Beauty by Neff

  • Silver: Wrangler Capsule Collection at Fred Segal Sunset by French/West/Vaughan

  • Bronze: Creating Fashion-Forward Footwear Buzz for Kamik by Litzky PR

Best Education Campaign

  • Gold: Learn4Life HOPE Program Mother's Day Pitch by Lifelong Learning

Corporate Social Responsibility/Non-Profit Categories

Best Green Environmental/Sustainability Campaign

  • Gold: Penske Truck Leasing Electrifies the Transportation Industry by Penske

  • Silver: UN Climate by Rogers & Cowan PMK

  • Bronze: EARTH by Rogers & Cowan PMK

Best Not-for-Profit/Association Campaign

  • Gold: Inspiring the Next Generation of Heroes & Innovators: Disney, Lucasfilm and FIRST Robotics by FIRST

  • Silver: Beyond Bananas - American Kidney Fund by American Kidney Fund

  • Bronze: Bringing in a hometown hero to amplify an important message: Mekky Media secures Chicago Cub to Revitalize Komen Chicago's Race for the Cure by Mekky Media Relations

Best Issue/Cause Advocacy Campaign

  • Gold: Making Flying Accessible: Pittsburgh Airport Opens World's Largest Space for Autistic Travelers by Violet PR

  • Silver: Breastfeeding Uncovered-4 Women, 4 Journeys by Medela

  • Bronze: Breathing Easy with Airthings by GreenRoom

Best Fundraising Campaign

  • Gold: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and Flowers Communications Group - AKA HBCU 4 Life: A Call to Action by Flowers Communications Group

  • Silver: Save the Redwoods League / "The Campaign to Save Alder Creek" by Ladies Communications Inc.

Best Community Relations Campaign

  • Gold: New Jersey Transit: On the Right Track by MWWPR

  • Silver: Building Healthy Communities by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York, KABOOM! and the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York

Best Public Affairs Campaign

  • Gold: Rent Control Hurts Those It's Meant to Help by Novitas Communications

Best Government/Public Service Campaign

  • Gold: Where American Really Began…and Where it's Going by Finn Partners

  • Silver: New Jersey Transit: On The Right Track by MWWPR

  • Bronze: Fremont Police Department Turns to Microsite to Reach and Win Over Job Candidates by The Hoffman Agency

About Bulldog Reporter

Bulldog Reporter has been providing news, best practices, and insights to PR and communications professionals since 1980. Filled with insights on topics critical to PR pros and communicators, including media relations, crisis communications, influencer marketing, and many other topics you won't find anywhere else,?the Bulldog Reporter email newsletter?brings you compelling and relevant articles, plus timely updates about journalist moves and agency news so you can stay on top of your PR game. The Bulldog Awards, the only PR awards program judged exclusively by working journalists, are run by Bulldog Reporter and celebrate the best and brightest in corporate communications and public relations. Bulldog Reporter and the Bulldog Awards are a subsidiary of?Agility PR Solutions, a provider of media outreach, monitoring, and measurement solutions for PR and communication professionals.

Contact

Richard Carufel
Editor and Awards Judge, Bulldog Reporter
richard.carufel@bulldogreporter.com
https://bulldogawards.com/

SOURCE: Bulldog Reporter



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/592282/Announcing-the-2020-Bulldog-PR-Award-Winners

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.