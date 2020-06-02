LOOP Insights Inc.: Loop Insights' Insider Support Shows Strong Confidence in Companies Future

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2020 / Loop Insights Inc. (TSX.V:MTRX) (the "Company" or "Loop")- provider of transformative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions has seen strong support from its insiders showing great confidence in companies future.

Over the past few months, the Company has seen continued support from Officers, Directors, and Insiders who have shown their commitment not only in hard work but also investing funds into Loop's future. In recent months, the CEO, COO, CTO, several Directors as well as other Insiders have invested in the companies latest financing as well as open market buying.

Since going public last June 2019, not one share has been sold by a single Insider. Currently, forty percent (40%) of the outstanding stock is owned by Insiders, most of which have escrow restrictions ranging from 4 - 36 months holds. The Company is fortunate to have an amazing team, and the continued support shows how committed everyone is to Loop's long-term success.

The Company has been strategically focused on reducing capital expenditures, mainly in the reduction of staffing and optimizing operational efficiencies. As we transitioned the staff to remote working-from-home, we are now seeing a high level of performance coming from the team. It has also allowed us to streamline the operations, creating significant optimization. And in a strong show of support, the senior management team has elected to take a 25% deferral of their salaries to help preserve and keep the Company in a strong cash position.

Rob Anson, CEO: "The last few months have been extremely positive for Loop, and with the recent completion of our $2.1m financing, we are 100% committed and focused on execution, and delivering long term shareholder value. Our Insider commitment is very supportive and strong. No Insiders have sold any shares since the Company has been listed, and there has been continued participation in both the open market as well the company's latest financing."

About Loop Insights: is a Vancouver-based technology company that provides transformative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to level the playing field between brick and mortar retailers and their online competition. Particularly, Loop's technology aggregates online and on-premise data to enable real-time, data-driven marketing decisions for enhanced customer experience. To close the consumer loop, the Company provides retailers and brands complete, real-time redemption metrics-something that does not exist in the brick and mortar environment today. Loop's products integrate with clients' existing legacy systems, which supports a seamless and convenient digital transformation.

For more information, please contact:

Loop Insights Inc. CHF Capital Markets LOOP Website: www.loopinsights.ai Rob Anson, CEO Cathy Hume, CEO Facebook: @ LoopInsights T: +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 4 T: 416-868-1079 x 231 Twitter: @ LoopInsights E: ir@loopinsights.ai E: cathy@chfir.com LinkedIn: @LoopInsights

Forward-Looking Statements/Information:

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Loop's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Loop believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Loop does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of Loop should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that Loop will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: LOOP Insights Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/592378/Loop-Insights-Insider-Support-Shows-Strong-Confidence-in-Companies-Future