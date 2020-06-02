Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 01-June-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 260.94p INCLUDING current year revenue 267.84p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 253.63p INCLUDING current year revenue 260.53p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---