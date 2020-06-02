Encompass Announces Altitude Media Cloud

Cloud-native platform built for broadcast with an SLA to match

ATLANTA, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Digital Media, a global technology services company, announces Altitude Media Cloud, a scalable and flexible processing platform designed to support the most demanding media applications. Altitude Media Cloud powers Encompass' cloud-native services, including channel aggregation, archive storage, playout and VOD processing. The platform is built for broadcast applications, providing customers with on-demand pricing options and industry defining SLAs.

"Encompass has always been focused on delivering state-of-the-art solutions to the broadcast media industry, and today, we are excited to reveal Altitude Media Cloud," states Bill Tillson, Encompass CEO. "Our innovation reflects our customers' need for agility, flexibility and most importantly the reliability they have come to expect from Encompass, and Altitude Media Cloud will continue to deliver on that promise."

With Altitude Media Cloud, Encompass provides value-added products and services to support customers' business needs as media workflows evolve to a fully managed cloud-first environment.

Altitude Media Cloud key features include:

Broadcast-grade SLAs

Native support for media protocols and standards

Access to Encompass' international satellite, fiber and IP network

Globally diverse availability zones

Highly durable media storage

On-demand or commitment-based pricing

"The entire platform has been designed from ground up to support broadcast media protocols, performance, service levels and commercial models. Altitude Media Cloud will bridge both emerging and traditional broadcast applications, easing the migration path for customers to the cloud," states Scott Brown, Encompass CTO. "By combining our broadcast DNA with our global distribution footprint, Altitude Media Cloud is setting a new bar for cloud-first media services."

About Encompass Digital Media

Encompass is a global technology services company focused on supporting television networks, broadcasters (TV and radio), sports leagues and OTT service providers with the delivery of their linear/nonlinear video content and radio across television, digital and radio platforms. Services include: channel playout, global distribution, OTT/TVE streaming, live events, disaster recovery and radio. For more information, please visit www.encompass.tv, and follow us on social media -LinkedIn and Twitter.

