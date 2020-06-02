Alizé Pharma 3 Announces Rebranding to Amolyt Pharma, Reflecting a Strategic Focus on Building and Advancing a Portfolio of Therapeutic Peptides for Rare Endocrine and Metabolic Diseases

LYON, France and NEWTON, Mass., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alize´ Pharma 3, a global company specialized in developing therapeutic peptides for rare endocrine and metabolic diseases, today announced it is rebranding as Amolyt Pharma. The new brand, which will be implemented immediately, comes ahead of the launch of the Company's first clinical program.

The new brand reflects the Company's new ambitions and singular focus on building and advancing a portfolio of unique therapeutic peptides through global approval, while providing endocrinologists with better treatment options to improve the lives of their patients. Amolyt Pharma is developing AZP-3601, a parathyroid hormone analog specifically designed for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism, as well as AZP-3404, a peptide with a new and unique mechanism of action on fat and glucose metabolism.

"Our new name, Amolyt Pharma, is derived from ammolite, a rare gemstone originating from living organisms. Its spiral structure reflects the journey that we envision a patient, who is using our therapeutic peptides, will take from disease to recovery and to the return of a fully functioning life. Ultimately, the rebrand highlights our commitment to provide innovative treatments that safely and effectively restore balance," said Thierry Abribat, Ph.D., the Company's founder and chief executive officer. "To fulfill our ambition, we have assembled a US and EU-based team with a proven track record of developing peptides for endocrine and metabolic diseases, and we are supported by an impressive board of directors and international syndicate of investors who contributed to a $75M Series A financing last year. We believe that we are well-equipped for upcoming milestones, starting with the planned initiation of a Phase 1 clinical trial for AZP-3601 during the second half of 2020."

About Amolyt Pharma

Amolyt Pharma is building on its team's established expertise in therapeutic peptides to deliver life-changing treatments to patients suffering from rare endocrine and metabolic diseases. Its portfolio includes AZP-3601 as a potential treatment of hypoparathyroidism and AZP-3404, which is undergoing indication prioritization work. Amolyt Pharma aims to further expand and develop its portfolio by leveraging its global network in the field of endocrinology and with support from a strong syndicate of international investors. To learn more, visit www.amolytpharma.com or follow us on Twitter at @AmolytPharma.

