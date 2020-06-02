Cradlepoint Revamps Partner Program to Build on Momentum and Prepare for the Wireless WAN and 5G Future

Enhancements Include New Technical Alliance Program, Industry's First 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization, and Increased Investments in People, Platforms, and Programs

BOISE, Idaho, June 02, 2020, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions, today announced a revamped and expanded Cradlepoint Partner Program. The revised program is helping reseller, service provider, and alliance partners around the world participate in the burgeoning Wireless WAN and enterprise 5G opportunity. It also offers the industry's first 5G for Enterprise Branch specialization designation.



According to a recently released Worldwide 5G and 4G LTE Router Forecast from IDC, the combined market for enterprise wireless routers will reach $2.98 billion by 2024. When combined with forecasts for the private LTE/5G edge router market by Harbor Research, the total market for next-generation Wireless WAN solutions represents a $3.5B opportunity for partners by 2024. At a time of dwindling network infrastructure margins, the Cradlepoint NetCloud Service and portfolio of LTE and 5G wireless edge solutions for branch, mobile, and IoT networking offers partners increased recurring revenue, higher margins, and more pull-through sales.

The new Cradlepoint Partner Program (CPP) elements and investments include:

Technology Alliance Program

The new Technology Alliance Program (TAP) brings together curated ecosystem partnerships and technologies to deliver a portfolio of "Connected by Cradlepoint" solutions for wireless branch, mobile and IoT networking. TAP solutions currently in process target public safety, fleet management, enterprise IoT and private LTE. These tested and co-marketed industry solutions help partners expand their offerings, increase revenue, and drive better margins. To support this program, Cradlepoint recently hired John Nye as director of technology alliances and partnerships.

5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization

Cradlepoint is delivering the industry's first and most comprehensive 5G for Business wireless edge solution starting with Telstra in Australia. Now, the company is launching the industry's first business and technical framework to help partners build a successful Wireless WAN and 5G practice based on its NetCloud Service. According to a forecoming IDG State of the Wireless WAN 2020 report, sponsored by Cradlepoint and to be published later this month, 75% of IT leaders across industries and around the world have plans to integrate 5G in their WAN infrastructures. This massive adoption represents a significant opportunity for partners to catch the next big wave in WAN transformation.

"It's clear that enterprise and public sector organizations will need to further streamline operations, diversify revenue streams, and improve customer experiences going forward. Enabling these changes will require a more agile and persuasive WAN, which only LTE and 5G technology can deliver," said Michelle Curtis, Vice President, Emerging Technologies at Presidio. "We are excited to partner with Cradlepoint and take advantage of these new partner program elements that will help us make the Wireless WAN and 5G a reality for our customers at this critical time."

New Program Investments

To ensure its partners catch the Wireless WAN wave, Cradlepoint is also investing in people and platforms to help them prepare and accelerate revenue. New investments include the acquisition of a new partner marketing platform from Impartner as well as new partner managers, solutions architects, and vertical experts.

"Cradlepoint is leading the evolution to Wireless WAN and 5G, and our many reseller, service provider, and technology partners play a crucial role in driving this transition," said Eric Purcell, senior vice president of global partner sales at Cradlepoint. "This is the largest revamp of the Cradlepoint Partner Program in our history - bringing together the technology alliances, business and technical frameworks, and resources partners need to build a Wireless WAN and 5G practice, accelerate revenue, and capitalize on this incredible multi-billion dollar opportunity."

The new Cradlepoint Partner Program elements are available now and in the second half of 2020. Partners should engage with their Cradlepoint inside or field Partner Manager for more details.

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint is a global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions for branch, mobile, and IoT networks. Cradlepoint NetCloud and purpose-built endpoints make the Elastic Edge a reality, enabling a secure, software-defined, and wireless WAN edge that connects people, places, and things over LTE and 5G cellular networks. More than 20,000 enterprise and government organizations around the world - including 75 percent of the world's top retailers, 50 percent of the Fortune 100, and first responder agencies in 25 of the largest US cities - rely on Cradlepoint to keep fixed and mobile sites, points of commerce, remote workforces, vehicles, and IoT devices connected and protected. Major service providers use Cradlepoint solutions as the foundation for innovative managed services. Founded in 2006, Cradlepoint is a privately held company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with a development center in Silicon Valley and international offices in the UK and Australia.