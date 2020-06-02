BTU Metals Corp.: BTU Drill at TNT VMS Target Has Started Turning

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2020 / BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU" or the "Company") (BTU-TSX:V) announces that drilling has now commenced on targets in the TNT area of the Dixie Halo project. As discussed in a previous release (see PR dated May 25th, 2020) various Time Domain Electromagnetic ("TDEM") targets outlined in the two phases of recent TDEM survey work will be drill tested, with the first hole designed to intersect a conductive target at a depth of at least 500m as the interpreted top of the conductive body is thought to be at a depth of 400m. The target has a strike dimension of 800 metres and a similar depth extent.

Paul Wood, BTU CEO, stated "We have been eager to be back drilling on the TNT target and we are delighted that our technical crews have been able to mobilize so quickly. We know that there is copper as well as silver and some gold in this large VMS alteration system and we have now detailed the most conductive portions within the overall TNT trend.

The technical contents of this release were approved by Mr. Bruce Durham, P. Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Paul Wood"

Paul Wood, CEO, Director

pwood@btumetals.com

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Andreas Curkovic, Investor Relations

+1 416-577-9927

BTU Metals Corp.

Telephone: 1-604-683-3995

Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and using information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at WWW.SEDAR.COM).

SOURCE: BTU METALS CORP.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/592391/BTU-Drill-at-TNT-VMS-Target-Has-Started-Turning