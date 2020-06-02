Infusive's UCITS Fund is now available to global clients at UBS Private Wealth Management

The UCITS Fund offers an investment strategy focused on sought after companies that provide joy and happiness to consumers

Infusive Asset Management investing in brands that people know, love and buy into again and again announced today that their UCITS Fund has become available to UBS Wealth Management, the largest private wealth manager in the world. The fund, which has been approved for investment globally, is now available to UBS private clients.

Andrea Ruggeri, Chief Executive Officer of Infusive said, "We are thrilled at this tremendous opportunity, that our award winning UCITS fund will now be accessible to UBS private bankers. UBS has a worldwide reputation for excellence, and having them put their faith in our fund is truly exciting and a step forward in our efforts to share our unique investing approach with industry professionals and private clients globally."

Infusive's investment strategy is rooted in long-term appreciation and consistent growth. Their portfolio, also accessible through the firm's ETF (NYSE: JOYY), consists of a carefully vetted list of public companies that derive the majority of their revenue from goods or services that are based on desires and impulses that drive consumer decisions. By attaching consumer driven values to market performance, Infusive is empowered to make global decisions on where and when to invest.

In addition to their investment strategy, Infusive believes its Risk Mitigation Program works to minimize short-term market volatility to help Infusive beat market average and deliver consistent return, even in times of unpredictable market behavior.

About Infusive

Infusive Asset Management is a New York London based investment manager expert in human behavior. It focuses on global brands that people are emotionally connected to and invested in. Infusive harnesses it's Consumer AlphaTM research and investment framework to locate the most rewarding investments in the space. The companies they research sell products that provide happiness to consumers and tend to be characterized by stable revenue streams reflecting consumers' repeat purchase of their products. Infusive Consumer Alpha investment strategy is accessible through its Consumer AlphaTM Global Leaders Fund (UCITS) and the Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF (NYSE: JOYY).

Disclaimers

The Infusive Global Compounding Equities ETF ("JOYY ETF") is not actively managed, and the Advisor generally does not attempt to take defensive positions under any market conditions, including declining markets. The JOYY ETF may be susceptible to an increased risk of loss, including losses due to adverse events that affect the JOYY ETF's investments more than the market as a whole, to the extent that the JOYY ETF's investments are concentrated in the securities of a particular issuer or issuers, country, group of countries, region, market, industry, group of industries, sector or asset class. There is no guarantee that the JOYY ETF will achieve a high degree of correlation to the Underlying Index and therefore achieve its investment objective. Market disruptions and regulatory restrictions could have an adverse effect on the JOYY ETF's ability its exposure to the required levels in order to tracking the Underlying Index. The JOYY ETF is new with limited operating history. Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, and will fluctuate in market value. Unlike mutual funds, ETF shares are not individually redeemable directly with the JOYY ETF, and are bought and sold on secondary market at market price, which may be higher or lower than the ETF's net asset value (NAV). Transactions in shares of ETFs will result in brokerage commissions, which will reduce returns. You cannot invest directly in an Index.

The Infusive Global Compounding Equities ETF is distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses of the JOYY ETF before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other important information, please visit https://www.infusive.com/holdings/ to view or download a prospectus. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

