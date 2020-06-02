McCue Strengthens Barrier Options With Acquisition of Banner Stakes

MILTON KEYNES, England, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McCue Corporation, a leading global provider of fixed polymer safety barriers and damage prevention solutions has acquired Banner Stakes, a leader in temporary safety and hazard communication barriers.

The move complements the products already available at McCue, adding a range of much in-demand temporary barriers to their armoury of protective items for the workplace.

Temporary barriers are essential tools for businesses to achieve safe social distancing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shops, factories, warehouses, public buildings and offices are all required to rearrange and order their facilities in line with new health regulations, and temporary barriers are proving to be indispensable assets for achieving this.

Using Banner Stakes' existing innovative stock, McCue UK is already helping all types of businesses with their social distancing measures so they can safely re-open - and remain open - to the public.

Emma Panter, Managing Director of McCue UK, said: "I am very excited to be working with Banner Stakes and their fantastic product range. Banner Stakes products provide temporary barrier and queuing solutions for all types of industries and working with them will further add to McCue's product portfolio. I am looking forward to growing our UK and International divisions with Banner Stakes and continuing to provide first class safety barrier solutions and customer service."

The new temporary barrier range also reduces liability, conveys warnings which eliminate confusion, increases productivity, increases efficiency, reduces costs, enhances safety and are environmentally friendly.

Jennifer Thenemann, General Manager of Banner Stakes prior to the acquisition and now on McCue's senior management team, said of the expansion: "McCue is the perfect partner to further strengthen Banner Stakes' position in the safety industry. McCue's resources and operational support will enable Banner Stakes to expand and better serve our customers by leveraging McCue's sourcing capabilities, global operations, and research & development expertise."

McCue's safety barriers and protection products are based on innovative designs that minimise repair and replacement costs and create a safer environment for end users.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1175763/McCue.jpg

For more info/pictures contact Matt Callard at mcallard@mccue.com. To order McCue's new range of temporary barriers contact McCue now on +44 (0)1908-365511 or visit https://www.mccue.com/uk