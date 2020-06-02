Systemax: Global Industrial Donates 28,000 N95 Masks to Hospitals

Reflects Commitment of R3 Customer Program to the COVID-19 Recovery

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2020 / Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX), today announced that its value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies company Global Industrial, donated 28,000 N95 masks to area hospitals near its Buford, GA; DeSoto, TX; Las Vegas and Henderson, NV; Pleasant Prairie, WI; Port Washington, NY; Robbinsville NJ; and Richmond Hill, Canada facilities. The hospitals include: NYU Winthrop Hospital and Glen Clove Hospital, Northwell Health in New York; Emory Healthcare and Atlanta VA Medical Center in Georgia; Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton in New Jersey; Parkland Health & Hospital System and Central Texas Veterans Heath Care System in Texas; Froedtert Kenosha Hospital in Wisconsin; University Medical Center in Nevada; and Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto.

"Global Industrial serves the critical needs of many essential businesses and with that comes a responsibility to serve hospitals and support the healthcare professionals who are working tirelessly on the frontlines of this pandemic," said Barry Litwin, CEO of Systemax. "The R3 program is designed to guide and support our customers as they open back up in the COVID-19 environment and this donation is reflective of our commitment to them, the community, and the overall recovery effort."

The R3 Program for Business: Restore the facility, Return to work, and Rebound the business launched in April 2020. The R3 Program provides customers guidance on room-by-room best practices for working in the post COVID-19 world, including new solutions for cleaning and sanitizing requirements, indoor and outdoor maintenance, social distancing aids such as signage and separators, and how to reconfigure floor plans for everything from bathrooms and breakrooms to lobbies, common areas, and supply closets.

Global Industrial offers more than 1.7 million products in the commercial and industrial space, including medical, healthcare, and business-critical equipment and supplies. For more details go to: www.globalindustrial.com/r3.

