The AYG-1 project, planned in the Aragatsotn province of western Armenia, will be 85% owned by the successful developer and 15% by the Armenia Renewable Resources and Energy Efficiency Fund (Anif).The Armenia Renewable Resources and Energy Efficiency Fund (Anif) has opened a tender for a 200 MW solar power plant spanning the communities of Talin, Dashtadem and Ashnak, in the Aragatsotn province of western Armenia. The AYG-1 project will be 85% owned by the successful developer and 15% by Anif. In the tender document, Anif - which has been described as a non-governmental entity established by the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...