BioLargo, Inc.: Johnny Sirpilla Joins BioLargo's Subsidiary Clyra Medical Technologies as Chief Business Development Officer

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2020 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), developer of sustainable technologies and a full-service environmental engineering company, today announced that experienced business executive John A. Sirpilla has expanded his role from the Advisory Board of BioLargo's partially owned subsidiary Clyra Medical Technologies, Inc., to serve as Clyra's Chief Business Development Officer.

In his new role at the company, Mr. Sirpilla will work with Clyra's senior executive team on brand expansion and retail channel development, and will work to develop strategic partnerships to help make Clyra products widely available to individuals, businesses, and the healthcare industry.

Mr. Sirpilla is the former President of Camping World Accessory Stores, a 140-store nationwide retail chain serving the RV industry and was promoted in 2012 to Chief Business Development Officer for the parent company, Camping World and Good Sam with annual sales of nearly $4 billion. He is currently the CEO and founder of Encourage LLC (www.encourage33.com), a family office focused on driving change in healthy living, leadership, and child adoption. A long-time resident of Canton Ohio, Mr. Sirpilla also sits on the board of trustees of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Hall of Fame Health, publicly-traded LCI, Aultman Health Foundation, and other medical device boards.

Mr. Sirpilla joins the Clyra team as the company launches its FDA registered Clyraguard Personal Protection Spray to help protect personal protective equipment from the SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Mr. Sirpilla commented, "At Camping World, a portion of my responsibilities involved the oversight of call center operations, buying & merchandising, parts and accessories inventory, distribution center supply chain, store operations, and wholesale distribution. I believe strongly that these experiences will help me propel Clyra to the success it deserves. Clyra's products fit well in my philosophy that inspiring others can lead to a positive impact on the world."

Clyraguard is a spray designed to help prevent cross-contamination by the SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus, the cause of COVID-19 disease of the personal protective equipment worn by both front-line healthcare workers and consumers. Registered with the FDA as a Class I general purpose disinfectant, Clyraguard features an extremely high antimicrobial efficacy at 99.999% kill rate (complete inactivation), and the recent testing showed it inactivates the COVID-19 coronavirus below the limits of detection of the testing model.

More information about Clyraguard can be seen at the Clyra Medical website: www.clyramedical.com/clyraguard

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. is an innovator of technology-based products and environmental engineering solutions provider driven by a mission to "make life better". We feature unique disruptive solutions to deliver clean air, clean water and a clean, safe environment (www.biolargo.com). Our engineering division features experienced professional engineers dedicated to integrity, reliability, and environmental stewardship (www.biolargoengineering.com). Our industrial odor control division, Odor-No-More (www.odornomore.com) features CupriDyne Clean Industrial Odor Eliminator (www.cupridyne.com), which eliminates the odor-causing compounds and VOCs rather than masking them, and is now winning over leading companies in the solid waste handling and wastewater industries and other industries that contend with malodors and VOCs. Our subsidiary BioLargo Water (www.biolargowater.ca) develops the Advanced Oxidation System "AOS," a disruptive industrial water treatment technology designed to eliminate waterborne pathogens and recalcitrant contaminants with better energy-efficiency and lower operational costs than incumbent technologies. We are a minority stockholder of and licensor to our subsidiary Clyra Medical (www.clyramedical.com), which features effective and gentle solutions for chronic infected wounds to promote infection control and regenerative tissue therapy.

About Clyra Medical Technologies, Inc.

Clyra Medical Technologies (www.ClyraMedical.com) offers patented and patent-pending effective, and safe, advanced antimicrobial products. Clyra has developed an FDA 510(k)-cleared product offering a Wound Irrigation Solution for advanced wound care available to hospitals and physicians in the U.S.

In addition, Clyra offers Clyraguard Personal Protective Spray, an effective, long-lasting disinfectant for personal protective equipment.

Clyra products are designed to offer the highest standards of antimicrobial and antiviral activity that are tissue and skin-friendly, non-staining and are effective against biofilms.

