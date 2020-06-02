Nordsense Appoints Henrik Norgreen as Chief Operating Officer

Technology veteran brings 20 years' executive leadership experience in business development, industrialization, R&D and sustaining global supply chains

SUNNYVALE, CA and COPENHAGEN, DENMARK / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2020 / Nordsense, a leading provider of smart waste management solutions, today announced the appointment of Henrik Norgreen as Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this position, Norgreen will oversee all aspects of Nordsense's supply chain to ensure operational fluidity and scalability as the company delivers smart waste solutions to the waste industry worldwide.

Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and Internet of Things (IoT) technology, Nordsense tracks and diagnoses daily waste management workloads, uncovering trends and inefficiencies that result in streets littered with trash and lacking cost-efficiency of operation. Remote monitoring, intelligent routing and fleet management provide sanitation departments with real-time insights on optimal collection frequency, ideal container placement to prevent bins from overflowing, and course-correct routes to cut down on traffic congestion, minimizing fuel consumption, maintenance costs and carbon footprint.

"Henrik is a welcome addition to our executive leadership team who brings an elite pedigree of management consulting, technology and engineering expertise to Nordsense," said Anders Engdal, CEO, Nordsense.

Norgreen brings more than 20 years' experience in executive leadership, research and development, and product management to Nordsense, as well as an impressive track record building and managing global supply chains and streamlining production while increasing operational efficiencies. In addition, Norgreen will oversee development, tailoring products to meet the specific needs of any region on the planet.

Prior to joining Nordsense, Norgreen held leadership positions at GN Netcom (Jabra), Sophion Bioscience and Heptagon (Switzerland).

As the owner of Norgi, a consulting firm, Norgreen represented investors to lead industrialization, sourcing, production, logistics and quality at AAC Technologies China, Asetek Denmark, Flatfrog Sweden, Steelseries Denmark, Nanion Germany, Veo Denmark and Airtame Denmark.

In 2017, Norgreen was hired by investors to lead industrialization, production and quality at Airtame and ACT Global to expand the company's global footprint. As vice president of global supply chain at Biolin Scientific AB, Norgreen facilitated the successful exit and integration of Sophion Bioscience, and established the global Biolin Scientific supply chain in Sweden, Finland and Denmark. In 2007, as COO of Hymite AS, he oversaw the turnaround of the company's global supply chain, moving production from a University foundry to CMOS and MEMS foundries in Asia.

"Henrik's ability to successfully manage various aspects of supply chain management and structure internal operations that lead the way in industry trends is one of the many reasons why we are honored to have him as COO. The breadth of his experience will help guide Nordsense's operations into a new era," added Engdal.

"I am honored to join the Nordsense team and to work with an organization whose innovations provide sustainable waste collection and management solutions," said Norgreen. "Nordsense's success in cities like San Francisco and Copenhagen is unprecedented, and I am excited to help make waste collection cleaner, greener and smarter."

The city of San Francisco, a Nordsense customer, experienced a 66 percent decrease in street cleaning service requests and an 80 percent decrease in overflowing trash cans.

Nordsense devices monitor activity - including bin fullness, temperature and fill rates -to identify waste generation patterns. Data from bins are collected by the company's web-based platform, which then produces real-time analysis for city officials to visualize the fullness of every trash bin simultaneously and to deploy sanitation workers only when needed.

Nordsense Fleet Management and Intelligent Routing harness AI and machine learning to present reports containing actionable insights that empower waste management officials to identify areas in need and track the efficiency of improvements over time. The breadth and depth of insights mitigate container overflow, reduce the number of overall collections, guide bin placement and optimize operational resources.

Of note, is that data collected from the company's smart waste management solution can also be used to crack down on illegal dumping. Each of Nordsense's IoT sensors has internal accelerometers that can track bin orientation, alerting officials that a dumpster is being vandalized.

About Nordsense

Nordsense has created a complete end to end solution that optimizes waste collection processes by monitoring container levels, applying advanced data analytics and delivering a dynamic and event driven turn-by-turn navigation for waste collection.

For the first time, Nordsense makes it easy and cost effective to deploy a smart waste solution at a large scale, thus enabling cities, waste operators & waste haulers to perform waste operations much more efficiently. This provides a positive environmental impact by reducing the number vehicles on the road and their fuel consumption, as well as the benefit of preventing unattractive and unhealthful overflowing bins.

