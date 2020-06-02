Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC



NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share*, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Pacific Assets Trust plc at the close of business on 1 June 2020 was 263.88p (ex income) 264.86p (cum income) ex dividend.

For and on behalf of the Board



Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

02 June 2020



* The Bangladesh stock market re-opened on the 31st May 2020, having been closed since the 26th March 2020. As such Bangladeshi stocks, which comprise approx. 5.0% of the un-audited net asset value per share of Pacific Assets Trust plc are now being priced using current prices.