The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 1 June 2020 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 882.42 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 864.53 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 891.63 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 873.74 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

