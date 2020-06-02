iGrafx Brings Digital Workforce Integration to Blue Prism

Integration Provides Means for Comprehensive Change Management and Governance

Austin, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, iGrafx announced that it has joined the Blue Prism Technology Alliance Program (TAP), creating a partnership delivering transparency for change management and for ensuring digital workforce compliance and resiliency. The integration between Blue Prism's Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution and the iGrafx Business Transformation Platform provides clear visibility into where RPA bots are being utilized in the context of an enterprise's business architecture.

"The combination of iGrafx and Blue Prism provides enterprises a much deeper understanding of how their digital workforce is utilized," said Mark Bednarski, VP product management at iGrafx. "By extracting a company's existing digital workforce and creating reusable business architecture objects that can be related to existing processes, all business units have new insight into where and how they are using automation. And the resulting alignment of their digital workforce - in accordance with enterprise goals and requirements - means that decisions are now based on strategic initiatives and executive sponsors can be easily identified."

Unique Partnership Benefits