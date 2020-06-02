Eva Resins & Films Market to Reach Valuation of ~US$ 7 Bn by 2028; Increased Focus on Renewable Energy to Propel Market Forward from 2020 to 2028: TMR

- Foams and solar cell encapsulation to be significant segments in the market over the forecast period

- Development of photovoltaic cells to push market on to a high growth trajectory

- Asia Pacific to witness notable growth in demand owing to implementation of programs and initiatives regarding harnessing and use of solar power

ALBANY, New York, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global EVA Resins and Films market is anticipated to grow at a robust rate of 4.5% (in terms of value) from 2020 to 2028. It will drive up the market valuation to USD 7 billion (approximately) over this period. And, it is crucial to make note of the fact here that numerous factors are contributing to this growth trajectory.

As per Transparency Market Research, "One of the biggest reasons that are supporting increase in demand for EVA is its versatile functionality. This is what makes it fit for use in a number of applications. Additionally, its low cost and superior resistance also adds to the growing popularity."

Key Findings of Global EVA Resins and Films Market Study:

Solar cell encapsulation will hold a sizeable share of the market over the forecast period; it held more than half the share in 2019

Used for protection of solar modules from water and dirt, and even vibration and shocks, EVA films are set to witness growth in demand

The foams segment is anticipated to dominate the applications category over the forecast period owing to increase in demand for footwear

Asia Pacific to be a notable market over the period, presenting players with new opportunities of growth

Key Drivers of Growth in the Global EVA Resins and Films Market:

A number of growth factors are propelling the global EVA Resins and Films market on an upward growth trajectory, states Transparency Market Research. An overview is provided below:

Rapid industrialization is contributing to growth in the market as expansion in the numerous end-use industries drives up demand

Growing need, and efforts directed towards use and development of renewable energy is also a significant growth propeller

Increase in development of photovoltaic cells, wires and cables will also pave way for growth over the coming years

Regional Analysis of Global EVA Resins and Films Market:

A prominent share of the market would be accounted for by Asia Pacific (APAC) region over the forecast period owing to a rapidly growing solar energy industry

China and India are anticipated to present players with lucrative growth opportunities - result of increase in foreign investment and robust economic growth

High potential region of the market is North America; development of renewable energy sources to contribute to growth in the region

Competitive Landscape of Global EVA Resins and Films Market:

The global EVA Resin and Films Market is highly fragmented and key names operating in the vendor landscape are Exxon Mobil Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Hanwha Group, The Dow Chemical Company, Arkema S.A., Braskem, 3M, LG Chem Ltd., Celanese Corporation, LOTTE ALUMINIUM, SANVIC INC, SKC, International Polymers Company (IPC), Folienwerk Wolfen GmbH, Dr. Dietrich Mueller UK Limited, Lucent CleanEnergy, Changzhou Better Film Technologies Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Sinopont Technology Co., Ltd, Jinheung Industrial Co., Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello, Inc., and Interlayer Solutions, among others.

It is quite pertinent to note here that that of the many strategies opted for by prominent players in the market - an overview of which is provided by Transparency Market Research in its report - the most prominent ones are entering into strategic alliances and expanding production capacities.

Global EVA Resins & Films Market: Segmentation

EVA Resins & Films Market, by Application

EVA Resins

Food & Beverage Packaging



Hot Melt Adhesives



Wires & Cables



Foams



Inks



Bitumen Additives & Asphalt Modifiers



Pharmaceutical



EVA Film Production



Others (including Low Temperature Sealing)

EVA Films

Solar Cell Encapsulation



Thin-film Solar Cells





Crystalline Solar Cells



Glass Lamination



Cosmetics



Agriculture



Others (including Automotive)

EVA Resins & Films Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





France





U.K.





Italy





Russia & CIS

& CIS



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

&

GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

