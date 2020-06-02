Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems brings to you comprehensive insights into the benefits of HR analytics in the workplace.

Data and technology are at the very forefront of digital transformation in every business process. As many organizations transform key processes and incorporate data and technology into their workforce practices, we see many new opportunities driving the use of employee data to better understand the workforce. If analyzed accurately, insights from people data can change the way workforce decisions are made, from those driven by instincts to those which are evidence-based and focused on developing positive outcomes. Even the most basic people data itself holds considerable value when used correctly, as we are observing through the recent insights from gender pay gap reporting. In such a complex business scenario, HR Analytics allows organizations to improve performance by improving employee retention and satisfaction rates.

According to Quantzig's HR analytics experts, "HR analytics and employee data are often cited as an important tool for understanding the role of people in creating value in organizations, particularly through the measuring and performance reporting."

Benefits of HR Analytics That Every Recruiter Must Know

1: Improving the employee experience

Analyzing how strong an employee's sense of belonging is, as well as what contributes to it with the help of tools like HR analytics, can help improve company culture and create a better work environment.

2: Streamlining corporate training and evaluations

Using HR analytics, trainers can devise new strategies to modify courses and make employees more productive.

3: Unified employee support

By making use of HR analytics, companies can identify a resource that accepts employee requests and returns the relevant information. This not only saves everyone time but also unifies the approach.

Despite such benefits, many companies still assume that HR analytics deals with gathering data pertaining to employee efficiency. The truth, however, is very different from such naive assumptions. HR analytics tools aim to provide insights into each process by gathering data and then using it to make relevant decisions about how to improve the processes. A recent survey highlighted the fact that companies with advanced HR analytics abilities witnessed 8% higher sales growth and 58% higher sales per employee.

