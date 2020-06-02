Nintex Announces Customer Finalists in its 2020 Solution Innovation Awards Program

Commercial enterprises and government agencies are improving the way people work by standardising their organisational-wide business processes and workflows on the Nintex Process Platform

LONDON, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced the finalists for its 2020 Nintex Solution Innovation Award program across 13 categories. The awards recognise commercial enterprises and government agencies from around the world who have standardised on the Nintex Process Platform to manage organisational-wide business processes and to automate mission-critical workflows.

"It's so inspiring to see what customers and partners around the world are achieving with the Nintex Process Platform," said Nintex Chief Customer Officer Josh Waldo. "We congratulate every 2020 Nintex Solution Innovation Award finalist for their organisation's ability to accelerate digital transformation and improve the way people work with business process management and automation."

Any public or private sector organisation that leverages one or more of the capabilities of the Nintex platform is eligible to enter the annual awards program. The 2020 award finalists were selected based on nominations submitted directly by a Nintex customer or a Nintex partner, on behalf of a customer, for a solution they designed and implemented.

This year's awards program features a new category for business continuity which recognises organisations that leverage the Nintex Process Platform to successfully navigate and implement change within their operations and across their workforces including processes for remote work, social distancing, contract tracing, and more.

Finalists by award category for the 2020 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards include:

Regional Transformation Leaders

AMER: Lands' End, McCormick & Company, and Troutman Sanders

APAC: AngloGold Ashanti Australia, Government of Western Australia Department of Communities, and Government of Western Australia Department of Planning, Lands and Heritage

EMEA: Babcock International, Oman Broadband, and Yorkshire Water

Successful Cloud Working and Transformation

Arriva, Ciena Corporation, and Modern Technology Solutions Inc. (MTSI)

Game Changing Solution-Specific Deployments

Improved Sales Performance with Nintex Drawloop: Cars.com, Motion Picture Licensing Corporation, and Sunrun Inc.

Achieved Process Excellence with Nintex Promapp: McCormick & Company, Western Sydney University, and Woolworths

Enhanced Customer Experience with Rapid Automation (Nintex Workflow or Nintex RPA): Esquire Bank, FVC Bank, and Red River Bank

Public Sector Standouts

Process Automation: Department of Planning, Lands and Heritage, Montgomery County Police Department, and US Army Corp of Engineers

Process Excellence: Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) New Zealand, Liverpool City Council, and Penrith City Council

Industry Breakthroughs

Engineering and Manufacturing: Packaging Corporation of America, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co.KG, Williams Engineering Canada

Financial Services: Equilibrium Financial Planning, GM Financial, Northern Trust

Non-Profit: NAACP Empowerment Programs, The YMCA Western Australia, WISE Employment

Business Continuity

Baptist Health, Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Vaudois (CHUV), National Gallery Singapore, and Pacific Blue Cross

2020 Nintex Solution Innovation Award winners will be officially announced on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 with one customer receiving top honours as the 2020 Nintex Champion.

To learn more about the success organisations across every industry are reporting with the powerful and easy-to-use capabilities of the Nintex Process Platform, visit https://www.nintex.com/why-nintex/case-studies/ .

