The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 4 June 2020. ISIN DK0010244425 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 10,756,378 shares (DKK 10,756,378,000) ------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 156,977 shares (DKK 156,977,000) ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 10,599,401 shares (DKK 10,599,401,000) ------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1,000 ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: MAERSK A ------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3200 ------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN DK0010244508 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name: A.P. Møller - Mærsk B ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 10,060,484 shares (DKK 10,060,484,000) ------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 627,938 shares (DKK 627,938,000) ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 9,432,546 shares (DKK 9,432,546,000) ------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1,000 ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: MAERSK B ------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3201 ------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=778996