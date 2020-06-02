Air Doctors wins the 2020 Consumer Choice Award in the Durham Region for Asbestos Removal

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2020 / Air Doctors is a two-year Consumer Choice Award Winner in the Durham Region in the category of Asbestos Removal.

Q: What does being awarded the Consumer Choice Award mean to you? And how did winning the Consumer Choice Award impact your business?

A: I am very proud to win the Consumer Choice Award in the category of Asbestos Removal in the Durham region for the second year in a row. The award reflects our efforts to provide great service in a timely manner. Air Doctors listens to our customer's concerns and works with them to get a great outcome.

Winning the Consumers Choice Award improves our reputation in the market.

Q: What is the company tagline, slogan or motto of your business? And what does that mean to your business and your customers?

A: Air Doctors' tagline is 'making your environment safer'. We inspect, test and complete asbestos and mould removal from people's homes and businesses, allowing our clients to breathe easier.

We also provide 'peace of mind'. Many people call us with high concern and stress about their asbestos or mould situation. Our knowledge of these situations allows us to help educate our clients about the situation more factually.

We approach our work with patience, persistence and positivity.

Our motto is 'safety first, be on time, do the best job we can, and leave the workspace clean.

Q: What makes your business unique and successful in the market?

A: Air Doctors is a small company which allows it to be nimble and often less expensive than our competitors

Due to our lower overhead costs. I am involved in all aspects of the work completion experience, including taking the phone calls, going on-site to provide a quotation or complete asbestos testing and the completion of the asbestos removal process. We have high standards that we follow to ensure our customer's satisfaction. When I go into a client's home, I always complete the job the way I would in my own home. Q: What is the most recent example of how you have exceeded your client's expectations on a job? A: In addition to being part of the Consumer Choice Award family, Air Doctors also has a Home Stars page for people to write reviews. We average 10 out of 10 in our reviews, winning our category at Home Stars for the last 3 years. Snippets from three reviews provided in April include: Andre gets absolute top marks for us in all categories: Service, Pricing, Quality of work. I appreciated his honesty. I would highly recommend Andre. Q: How do you plan on growing your business in the next few years? A: Our plan for continued growth is to keep on doing what we have been doing; keeping our customers happy with our caring, professional work and ideally winning more acclaim from great organizations like CCA. Q: What is one major decision you make on a daily basis? A: On most days I wake up in the morning and declare that I am going to have a great day! I won't let anything get me down, including the weather and the traffic. Keeping this thought leaves my mind clear to interact with my clients and be creative in difficult work situations. I also believe that persistence produces great outcomes. Q: Name a person who has had a tremendous impact on you. How did this person impact your life? A: My father had the largest impact on how I live my life. He was a cabinet maker/carpenter/general contractor who immigrated to Canada with $5.00 in his pocket. Despite many barriers along the way, my father worked countless hours for his employer and on the side in the evenings and on weekends. He achieved his life goals, including purchasing a 50-acre property. Following his steps, I have found success in creating relationships with my clients and providing excellent, timely work. Q: Where is the most interesting place you've been to? A: Before this crazy Covid-19 thing happened my wife and I flew to Istanbul, Turkey and then went on to Thailand for some touring near Bangkok and resting in Phuket. Seeing real historic architecture and learning about other cultures made this the most interesting trip I have enjoyed. Q: What age do you wish you could permanently be? And why? A: My favourite age was 19. I was in University, discretionary income seemed more abundant than today and the world was my oyster. I was also a little more fit and cute. Engaging with my fellow students and learning how to learn provided me with a lifetime of growth and success. Contact Information: Address:

5192 Old Brock Road Claremont, ON L1Y 1B7

Email Address: info@airdoctors.ca

Website: www.airdoctors.ca

Facebook: facebook.com/airdoctors.ca

