Hydrocyn aqua Inactivates the Coronavirus Causing COVID-19

STOCKHOLM, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The effect of Hydrocyn aqua (Hydrocyn) on the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) causing COVID-19 has been confirmed. Tests performed by the Swedish National Veterinary Institute show that 99.9% of the virus particles were killed after exposure to Hydrocyn. Bactiguard launched Hydrocyn in the Swedish market in March, with focus on critical societal functions.

In collaboration with the Swedish National Veterinary Institute (SVA), tests have been conducted with Hydrocyn on a viral culture of the new corona virus (SARS-CoV-2) that causes COVID-19. The result shows that 99.9% of the virus particles were inactivated - which means, they were no longer functional and thus not contagious.

"The result is important in the fight against the spread of COVID-19. There is no vaccine yet and no effective COVID-19 drugs are available, so there is great need for effective prevention. Health care and the public need access to products that protect against the new coronavirus. We are therefore pleased that we have been able to prove that Hydrocyn is effective against this new virus and hope that we will soon be able to offer it to Swedish consumers," says Stefan Grass, Bactiguard's Chief Medical Officer, MD PhD and formerly active as specialist physician in anesthesia and intensive care.

"In addition to documented effects against coronavirus, Hydrocyn is also effective against bacteria and fungi. Unlike disinfectants based on, for example, alcohol, Hydrocyn is also kind to the body and does not cause irritation or tissue damage," adds Stefan Grass.

Bactiguard launched Hydrocyn in the Swedish market in mid-March and received customer orders, including from the Police Authority, in the first days after the launch, at a total value of just over SEK 20 million.

About Hydrocyn aqua

Bactiguard launched Hydrocyn aqua in Sweden on March 12. Hydrocyn aqua is an advanced disinfectant that is pH-neutral and water-based and can be used as a disinfectant solution for, for example, skin and surfaces. Unlike alcohol-based disinfectants, Hydrocyn aqua is not irritating, toxic or harmful to the body. It is also not flammable. The active substance (HOCl) is a natural part of the human immune system. The product is CE marked (approved in the EU), registered by the US FDA and approved by the Swedish Chemicals Agency.

About Bactiguard

Bactiguard is a Swedish medical device company with a mission to save lives. To achieve this mission, we develop and supply infection prevention solutions which reduce the risk of healthcare associated infections and the use of antibiotics. This way, we save significant costs for healthcare and the society at large.

The Bactiguard technology prevents bacterial adhesion and biofilm formation on medical devices. Bactiguard offers the technology through licence agreements and our BIP (Bactiguard Infection Protection) portfolio of products. Through our licence partner BD, urinary catheters with Bactiguard's coating are market leading in the USA and Japan. Bactiguard's own product portfolio of urinary catheters, endotracheal tubes and central venous catheters prevent some of the most common infections, which appear in the urinary tract, the blood stream and the respiratory tract.

Bactiguard is in a strong expansion phase in the European markets, China, India and the Middle East as well by establishing license agreements in new therapeutic areas. Recently, Bactiguard completed the acquisition of Malaysian Vigilenz, a manufacturer and supplier of medical devices and consumables, primarily within wound care and infection prevention.

Following the acquisition, Bactiguard has about 180 employees around the world. Its headquarters and one of three production facilities are located in Stockholm, the other two in Malaysia.

Bactiguard is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Read more about how Bactiguard saves lives at www.bactiguard.com

