Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 629 internationalen Medien
Der sechsbeinige Cannabis-Hund schnappt zu!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LF82 ISIN: VGG574851074 Ticker-Symbol: XW8 
Berlin
02.06.20
08:08 Uhr
0,002 Euro
+0,000
+6,67 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
WALCOM GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WALCOM GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
02.06.2020 | 17:03
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Walcom Group Ltd - Company update

Walcom Group Ltd - Company update

PR Newswire

London, June 2

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR").

2 June 2020

WALCOM GROUP LIMITED
("Walcom" or "the Company")

Company update

The Board of Walcom provides an update on the Company's current working capital position.

Mr Francis Chi, Chief Executive of the Company, has still been unable to provide the proposed loan of HK$1,230,000 (the "Director Loan") to the Company as intended. Mr Chi has, again, reiterated his intention to provide the Director Loan but there can be no certainty as to the provision or the timing of the Director Loan.

Further to the announcement on 29 May 2020, the Company has been able to further defer its loan repayment of RMB200k to 5 June 2020. The Company will require additional funding to repay this bank loan. Therefore, based on Walcom's current cash flow projections, the Company will be able to continue operations until 5 June 2020. In the absence of the Director Loan now being received in part or in full by 5 June 2020, the Company would be unable to continue its operations and would be forced into liquidation with a consequential diminution in value to shareholders.

Further announcements will be made in due course.

Further enquiries:

Walcom Group Limited
Francis Chi (Chief Executive Officer/Chief Financial Officer)
+852 2494 0133
Allenby Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)
David Hart / Asha Chotai		+44 20 3328 5656
WALCOM GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.