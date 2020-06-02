Welney Plc - Half-year Report for Six Months Ended 31-12-2019

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY WELNEY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.







Welney Plc

("Welney" or the "Company")

Interim Results for the six months' period to 31stDecember 2019

Chairman's Statement

Welney Plc is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the first six months of the current financial year. Operational costs for the period 1st July to 31stDecember 2019 amounted to £26,714, compared to £33,503 for the first half of financial 2019-20. The Company continues to keep costs to a minimum whilst seeking investment opportunities.

The Company's creditors have been supportive. Significant progress has been made with the board-approved proposal whereby certain of the Company's creditors have accepted, conditional upon the outcome of a shareholders' meeting to approve certain enabling measures, a payment of 7.5% of face value and a further payment in equity in satisfaction of the debts within the Company. An announcement concerning this and other detailed proposals entailing a £50,000 funding package to support the Company's working capital requirement will imminently be made.



Darren Edmonston

Chairman







Welney Plc

Unaudited Profit and Loss Account

Six months ended 31stDecember 2019



6 months

ended

31st Dec 2019 6 months

ended

31st Dec 2018 GBP '000 GBP '000 Revenue - - Other Income - - Gross Profit - - Administrative Expenses (22,814) (28,779) Operating (Loss) (22,814) (28,779) Interest payable (3,900) (4,724) Profit / (Loss) on ordinary activities (26,714) (33,503)





Welney Plc

Balance Sheet as at 31stDecember 2019



6 months

ended

31st Dec 2019 6 months

ended

31st Dec 2018 GBP '000 GBP '000 Fixed assets Investments 1,248 2,328 Current assets Trade and other receivables - - Debtors 2,100 11,078 Cash and cash equivalents - - Total Assets 3,348 13,406 Current Liabilities Trade and other payables (71,341) (45,619) Net Current Assets (67,993) (32,213) Long term Liabilities (292,933) (269,062) Net (Liabilities) (360,925) (301,275) Shareholders' Equity Share Capital 1,545,511 1,545,511 Share Premium Reserve 1,562,336 1,562,336 Equity Reserve - 10,714 Reserves (3,468,772) (3,419,836) Shareholders' deficit (360,925) (301,275)



The financial information set out above has not been reviewed or audited by the Company's auditors.

The Directors of Welney Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

