ASSYSTEM: Assystem acquires Corporate Risk Associates

Assystem acquires Corporate Risk Associates

Paris-La Défense, June 2 2020, 5.35 p.m. (CET) - Assystem S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY), an international engineering group, has acquired 100% of the shares in Corporate Risk Associates (CRA), one of the largest teams of Risk, Safety, Operations and Human Factors consultants in the UK, recording revenues of £3.7 million (€4.1 million) in its financial year ended 31 March 2020.

This acquisition will significantly enhance Assystem's offering in risk and safety management consultancy across the entire nuclear plant lifecycle, as well as supporting its work in the defence, transport and infrastructure markets, where CRA has significant UK-based experience.

CRA will gain access to Assystem's projects across the world such as supporting the development of nuclear power plants in the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, as well as the work supporting the development of the world's largest nuclear fusion prototype ITER. CRA will also support the development of major infrastructure projects in France and the Middle East, becoming an integral part of Assystem's growth ambitions.

CRA will retain its UK operating base, and all of its current team of employees, as part of the move.

Christian Jeanneau, Senior Vice President of Nuclear at Assystem said: "We are delighted to announce that CRA will now become part of Assystem. Their expertise and strong reputation in the delivery of safety case consultancy will significantly enhance our offer to our customers operating across the nuclear plant lifecycle and in the transport and infrastructure market. The integration of CRA is a key part of our growth strategy to strengthen and develop our offer supporting company owners for their licensing process, as well as providing support in setting-up a Design Authority Consultancy Organisation."

Jasbir Sidhu, Managing Director of CRA said: "This merger is very exciting news for CRA and Assystem. Over the last year, CRA have been actively engaged with Assystem, understanding each other's company culture and values. Early on, we realised that our culture and values are aligned. We invest significantly in our human capital and although Assystem is a large corporate body it maintains a family feel to the organisation, an important core value. We both have ambitious growth plans - we genuinely believe that our combined offering will be second to none in the marketplace. I am fully energised by this merger and am looking forward to continuing the CRA journey within Assystem - there is plenty to do, achieve and accomplish ahead for us all."

ABOUT ASSYSTEM

Assystem is an international engineering group. As a key participant in the industry for over 50 years, the Group supports its clients in managing their capital expenditure throughout their asset life cycles. Assystem S.A. Is listed on Euronext Paris. For more information please visit www.assystem.com

Follow Assystem on Twitter: @Assystem @AssystemUK

ABOUT CRA

CRA is one of the largest integrated teams of Risk, Safety, Operations and Human Factors consultancies in the UK, with a reputation for supplying high quality and value-for-money services to a broad range of safety-critical industries, thanks to its multi-disciplinary team with wide-ranging experience. CRA's clients operate in both the private and public sectors and play a key role in the UK and international economies.

For more information please visit www.crarisk.com / Follow CRA on Twitter: @tweetcrarisk

