WKN: 852608 ISIN: SE0000108227 Ticker-Symbol: SKFB 
Tradegate
02.06.20
12:49 Uhr
17,000 Euro
+0,145
+0,86 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKF AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKF AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,88516,96518:21
16,89516,97018:20
02.06.2020
SKF Issues SEK 3 Billion Bond

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SKF has issued a bond of SEK 3 billion with a four-year maturity, which expires on 10 June 2024. The bond was issued in two tranches with SEK 2,100 million at a floating interest rate based on 3 month Stibor with a premium of 1% and SEK 900 million were issued with a fixed interest rate of 1,135%. The proceeds from the issue will be used for general corporate purposes, including refinancing of existing debt.

Niclas Rosenlew, Senior Vice President and CFO, says: "We are very pleased that we have issued this bond and the interest it has attracted from investors. SKF has a strong balance sheet and our financial liquidity is also strong. We have a well-balanced maturity profile with limited maturities in the next two years."

SKF intends to admit the new bond to trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm Stock Exchange's regulated market.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

About SKF

SKF is a leading global supplier in the areas of bearings, seals, mechatronics, services and lubrication systems. The Group's service offer includes technical support, maintenance services, engineering consultancy and training.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Corporate Communication
tel: 46-31-337-2517, mobile: 46-722-201-893, e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
Patrik Stenberg, 46-31-337-2104; 46-705-472-104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-issues-sek-3-billion-bond,c3126587

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3126587/1258129.pdf

Release

