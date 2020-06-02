Sulzer to Make Significant Investment in Tamturbo Plc

HELSINKI, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sulzer has made an investment to acquire 25% of Tamturbo Plc.

Founded in 2010, Tamturbo is a technology company that develops and manufactures oil-free industrial air compressor systems. Tamturbo's disruptive solutions enable cleaner, more energy-efficient and close-to maintenance-free compressed air production with next generation Touch-Free compressor technology.

The successful co-operation with Sulzer started already in 2018 with a sales and supply agreement as Tamturbo's oil-free industrial air compressors fit well to Sulzer's lower pressure compressor offerings in industries such as pulp and paper, food, metals, mining and chemical processing. Tamturbo will enjoy many complements of Sulzer's portfolio which will lead to scale effects from Sulzer's strong industrial brand reputation, its experience in manufacturing similar compressor products, its capillary worldwide sales and service network, and its access to key suppliers.

Tamturbo sold their first air compressors in 2017. The company's sales grew strongly in 2019. In 2019, the company served several of the world's largest companies within the food, beverage, paper and electronics industries, and is already making in-roads into providing compressed-air products to large household names.

Frédéric Lalanne, President of Sulzer's Pumps Equipment Division, says, "Tamturbo complements our existing offering in industrial air compressors with its disruptive technology that minimizes cost of ownership. With joint forces, we'll be well placed to serve a strongly growing industrial automation market with increasing demand for compressed air. Tamturbo has done an outstanding job since inception and we are very happy for Sulzer to have a tight collaboration and support their growth".

"We are excited to welcome a company with the size and reputation of Sulzer as a significant partner in our venture. Sulzer have had a leading position in the low-pressure market with high-speed turbo compressor products in the past 20 years. We can now join our efforts together using Tamturbo's higher-pressure products to address a market which is significantly larger." - says Timo Pulkki, CEO of Tamturbo.

Further enquiries:

Timo Pulkki, CEO, Tamturbo Plc, tel. +358-50-527-6670, email: timo.pulkki@tamturbo.com

Tamturbo is a Finnish industrial growth company in the cleantech sector that enables cleaner and more energy-efficient industrial compressed air production with a new generation of Touch-Free compressor technology and service models that add value to customers. Tamturbo develops and manufactures air compressors, which offer a more environmentally friendly solution that is completely oil-free, energy-efficient and a long-lasting option which is significantly cheaper for the customer than traditional technology in terms of total cost of ownership. It is possible to implement the solution as an Air-as-a-Service business model, in which case the customer only pays for the compressed air they use. Tamturbo operates in a fast-growing market and its growth is supported by global megatrends. The Company aims to continue its strong growth in the medium and long term.

www.tamturbo.com

Sulzer is a global leader in fluid engineering. We specialize in pumping, agitation, mixing, separation and application technologies for fluids of all types. Our customers benefit from our commitment to innovation, performance and quality and from our responsive network of 180 world-class manufacturing facilities and service centers across the globe. Sulzer has been headquartered in Winterthur, Switzerland, since 1834. In 2019, our 16'500 employees delivered revenues of CHF3.7 billion. Our shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: SUN). www.sulzer.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/tamturbo-oyj/r/sulzer-to-make-significant-investment-in-tamturbo-plc,c3126196

The following files are available for download: