OL GROUPE: KARL TOKO EKAMBI SIGNS FOR FOUR SEASONS WITH OL

Lyon, 2 June 2020



Olympique Lyonnais is pleased to announce that it has exercised the option to acquire striker Karl Toko Ekambi from Villareal (Spain).

The 27-year-old Cameroon international has signed for four seasons with OL.

This option was granted when the player came to OL on loan in January 2020. Olympique Lyonnais will pay €11.5 million plus a maximum of €4 million in incentives, as well as an earn-out of 50% of the capital gain on any future transfer (50% if the transfer takes place before 15 September 2020).

Since he arrived at Olympique Lyonnais, Karl Toko Ekambi (22 caps) has scored two goals and set up another in eight Ligue 1 matches. He will, of course, be able to take part in the Coupe de la Ligue final against PSG and in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 against Juventus in August.

The definitive transfer of Karl Toko Ekambi to Olympique Lyonnais strengthens the club's goal of playing at the highest level during the next season.





