Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 629 internationalen Medien
Der sechsbeinige Cannabis-Hund schnappt zu!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MJ2F ISIN: FR0010428771 Ticker-Symbol: XXT 
Frankfurt
02.06.20
08:08 Uhr
2,280 Euro
+0,150
+7,04 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OL GROUPE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OL GROUPE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3302,37019:33
Actusnews Wire
02.06.2020 | 18:12
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OL GROUPE: KARL TOKO EKAMBI SIGNS FOR FOUR SEASONS WITH OL

Lyon, 2 June 2020


Olympique Lyonnais is pleased to announce that it has exercised the option to acquire striker Karl Toko Ekambi from Villareal (Spain).

The 27-year-old Cameroon international has signed for four seasons with OL.

This option was granted when the player came to OL on loan in January 2020. Olympique Lyonnais will pay €11.5 million plus a maximum of €4 million in incentives, as well as an earn-out of 50% of the capital gain on any future transfer (50% if the transfer takes place before 15 September 2020).

Since he arrived at Olympique Lyonnais, Karl Toko Ekambi (22 caps) has scored two goals and set up another in eight Ligue 1 matches. He will, of course, be able to take part in the Coupe de la Ligue final against PSG and in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 against Juventus in August.

The definitive transfer of Karl Toko Ekambi to Olympique Lyonnais strengthens the club's goal of playing at the highest level during the next season.


OL Groupe

Tel.: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65

Email: investisseurs@ol.fr

www.ol.fr
Euronext Paris - Segment B

Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Services
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: m5qfZJVrkpqbxm9rlMiXZ2eUaZlql5XFapXHnJdwl8maa2qVymthnJTKZm9knGds
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-63726-olg-020620-transfert-karl-toko-ekambi-gb.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
OL GROUPE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.